NFL experts starting to believe in Chicago Bears ahead of matchup vs. Steelers
It's amazing how quickly narratives can shift in the NFL. In the case of the 7-3 Chicago Bears, the narrative has shifted from a team with an unstable young quarterback and first-time head coach to a squad that could actually make some noise in the NFC playoffs.
The Bears have proven over the last three weeks that they are capable of doing more than just winning games; they can come back and win, even when the odds are greatly stacked against them.
Caleb Williams is making fourth-quarter comebacks seem routine. Ben Johnson is coaching like he's felt the pressure of big-game moments for years. And now, the duo has Chicago in control of its own destiny in the NFC North, with a throwback game against the Pittsburgh Steelers looming.
Normally, a squad led by Aaron Rodgers -- even an injured Rodgers -- would be heavy favorites to defeat the Bears. But this Bears team is very different, and NFL experts are beginning to agree.
The confidence in the 2025 Chicago Bears is reflected in the expert picks on NFL Pick Watch: 76% of game pickers are on the Bears to defeat the Steelers.
Despite the overwhelming confidence in Chicago, Week 12's matchup is pretty even.
Check out this breakdown:
Scoring Offense: Bears (8th), Steelers (12th)
Passing Offense: Bears (13th), Steelers 22nd)
Rushing Offense: Bears (2nd), Steelers (29th)
Scoring Defense: Bears (26th), Steelers (16th)
Pass Defense: Bears (23rd), Steelers (32nd)
Run Defense: Bears (25th), Steelers 13th)
Bears will have opportunity to throw the ball vs. Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears with the NFL's worst-ranked pass defense, which should have Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams chomping at the bit.
It would be quite the moment for Bears fans to witness a Bears QB outpace and outduel Aaron Rodgers at Soldier Field. Sure, the mystique of Rodgers will always have fans nervous, but the reality of 2025 is that Williams is the better player.
And it's Williams who will take the Chicago Bears back from Rodgers.
At least, that's what the experts think.