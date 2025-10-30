Bears get big injury update on Bengals' veteran QB Joe Flacco ahead of Week 9 game
You win some, you lose some?
Just when it seemed as though a bad opponent might get much worse for the Chicago Bears on Sunday, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was back at practice for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday afternoon. However, the Bengals own the NFL's worst defense and their best player - edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson - again missed practice with a hip injury that could keep him out of the Week 9 game at Paycor Stadium.
Earlier this week, Bengals' head coach Zac Taylor said the 40-year-old Flacco was "50/50" to play this weekend because of a shoulder injury sustained in their loss to the previously winless New York Jets in Week 8. But he was seen throwing before practice and was expected to participate in the aternoon workout.
What would Flacco not playing mean for the Bears? In the wake of starting quarterback Joe Burrow's serious toe injury in Week 3, backup Jake Browning took over and was abysmal. In three starts the Bengals went 0-3 and averaged only 12 points and 278 yards. On Oct. 7 they traded for Flacco and the offensive production significantly improved. In the last three games Cincy went 1-2 with averages of 29 points and 378 yards.
Bears Facing Bengals' Historically Horrible Defense Without Best Player?
The Bengals are ranked 32nd in scoring defense, surrendering 31 points per game. They have allowed 27-plus points and 350-plus total yards in seven straight games, tied for the longest single-season streak in NFL history (1966 Oilers, 2004 Chiefs, 2020 Jaguars).
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense needs all the help it can get, coming off a season-low 16 points in last week's ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens. In that loss they squandered two early Red-Zone trips, coming away with only field goals.
Without Hendrickson, the 2024 NFL sacks leader, the Bears should have even more chances to score points Sunday.