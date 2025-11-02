NFL.com drops bold Week 9 Bears prediction that fantasy football managers will love
The 2025 fantasy football season is starting to get serious.
Wins and losses at this time of year often play a big role in whether your fantasy team makes the playoffs, which is why any edge a fantasy manager can acquire is vital.
NFL.com's Matt Okada has entered the chat.
According to Okada, fantasy managers should get Chicago Bears rookie running back Kyle Monangai into their starting lineups. A monster game is coming.
A quick side note: Okada's analysis discusses D'Andre Swift, who was later ruled out due to injury. But, have no fear, Monangai managers; Okada shifts the same projection to the rook.
"Swift is in his RB1 era, and he gets the best matchup in fantasy this week," Okada wrote. "Cincinnati has surrendered 15-plus fantasy points to 11 running backs in eight games and 30-plus to both Josh Jacobs and Breece Hall over the last three weeks. If he's healthy enough to play, Swift will top 150 scrimmage yards and 25 fantasy points in this game (and backup RB Kyle Monangai will tag on 15 fantasy points of his own).
UPDATE: Shortly after publication, Swift was ruled out with a groin injury -- so strap in, those of you with shares in Monangai, because I'm altering my prediction to send those 25 points his way instead!"
Yep, you read that right: 25 fantasy points heading to Kyle Monangai.
Bears fans are expecting similar results from the former Rutgers star, too.
It's hard to really predict what kind of performance Monangai will have. He only has 42 carries in his career, and has yet to be the lead back for four quarters. I expect he'll prove he's the kind of running back who gets stronger as the game goes on, but he hasn't had to do that in the NFL yet.
Still, if I had to predict what kind of stat line Kyle Monangai will end Week 9 with, I'd imagine it will look something like this: 18 carries, 85 yards; 4 receptions, 30 yards; 1 TD (rushing).
So, yeah, lock him into your starting lineup.