One Sentence Perfectly Describes the Chicago Bears After the 2025 NFL Season

If the Chicago Bears' 2025 season could be boiled down to one sentence, it's fair to say Bleacher Report got it right.

Here's how Brad Gagnon summed up the current state of the Bears:

"They've got their coach, their quarterback and plenty of talent around them, so it is hard to recall a time when there was this much optimism about Bears football."

For once, this doesn't feel like hyperbole.

For the first time in decades, the optimism around the Chicago Bears is rooted in actual on-field results, a sustainable roster-building strategy, a brilliant head coach, and a generational quarterback.

Not too shabby.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson during the game against the Green Bay Packers. Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ben Johnson

Much of that optimism begins with Ben Johnson, who was hired one year ago after leading one of the most efficient and explosive offenses during his tenure with the Detroit Lions. Now, after one year with the Bears, it's Chicago's offense that suddenly looks poised to lead the NFL in several categories next season.

Caleb Williams

Williams completed his second NFL season with tangible growth and jaw-dropping, history-making throws. He set a new Bears' single-season passing record, ending Erik Kramer's 30-year run. And while he fell just shy of 4,000 yards, he did cut down on his turnover-worthy plays and set a new record for the most fourth-quarter comebacks in one season by a quarterback under 25.

The Rest of the Roster

While Johnson and Williams will always be the first two names mentioned when discussing the Chicago Bears this offseason, there are a lot of exciting players who are a big part of why the Bears have achieved so much success. General manager Ryan Poles rebuilt the offensive line, loaded up the skill positions, and is a few pieces away from making Chicago's defense the Monsters of the Midway again.

So, yeah, an offensive-minded head coach, a quarterback who will be in the MVP discussion in 2026, and a roster built to sustain the success around him.

For once, the Chicago Bears are for real.