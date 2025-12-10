PFF ships a surprising name to the Bears in their most recent mock draft

The safety position has been one of the Bears' biggest strengths this season. Kevin Byard III currently leads the league with six interceptions, Jaquan Brisker has remained healthy all season and ranks second on the team in tackles, and CJ Gardner Johnson (who has mostly played in the slot due to Kyler Gordon's inability to stay healthy) has been one of their best defensive players since they signed him before the Cincinnati game.

Still, all three of Chicago's impactful safeties are set to hit free agency this offseason. It feels safe to say they won't be able to bring all of them back. That wouldn't be plausible, even if they had ample cap space at their disposal.

Which they definitely do NOT.

According to Spotrac, they're projected to have just over $9 million as it stands right now, and have decisions to make on a few key players, including Andrew Billings, Nahshon Wright, and Theo Benedet. They really might not be able to bring any of the safeties back.

How would Chicago replace them if they hit free agency?

Well, Pro Football Focus (PFF) analyst Trevor Sikkema thinks they will prioritize the position in the draft. He shipped LSU safety A.J. Haulcy to Chicago in his most recent mock draft.

While Haulcy is a (really) great player, I'm a bit surprised that he didn't mock them a pass-rusher. It was pretty clear how glaring of a weakness the pass rush was in Sunday's game against the Packers. The pass rush looks poised to be the one aspect that could hold the team back from competing for a Lombardi this season. I know Dayo Odeyinbo is locked in through at least the 2026 season, but I don't see any scenario where they don't bring in serious competition opposite Montez Sweat.

Personally, I wouldn't hate the idea of a safety in the first round, but that would hinge on their ability to address edge rusher via trade or free agency. I also think they should prioritize bringing back Kevin Byard III for another season or two. He's a key defensive leader and showed that he has more than enough gas left in the tank. The 32-year-old should finish his career in Chicago.

They would still be able to do that with Haulcy in the fold, though.

He has experience playing both strong and free safety and is one of the biggest hitters among all safeties in this year's class. He is well worth the price of admission late in the first round.

With that said, I would also hate to see Jaquan Brisker walk out the door, and I really think his best days could be ahead of him wherever he lands next. I understand the team has a few business decisions to make, though.

They probably wouldn't be able to resign both starters, and I could even see them prioritizing Gardner-Johnson over Brisker. He has been very impactful and might not draw as much interest elsewhere due to having a history as a journeyman with (arguably misplaced) character concerns.

Personally, I'd prefer they address the defensive line in the first round and take a shot on a safety on day two (or later). They need to make substantial improvements to the pass rush if they want to make a run next year.