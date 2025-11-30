Hot dog restaurant has Ben Johnson sized up for a brand new gig

All politics aside, Ben Johnson has a job right now and Bears fans would probably rather have him stay in it.

The Wieners Circle restaurant is on the hook now for free hot dog Tuesday for everyone because Johnson took off his shirt during his team's victory celebration following the win over Philadelphia.

It's a promise they made if Johnson would do this and they intend to keep it, but they had a response to what the Bears' coach did. They already had given out a ton of free hot dogs when Caleb Williams delivered four touchdown passes against Dallas.

"We got a new Mayor Johnson," they put on their sign's message board.

Coach Johnson came to Chicago and put on the freshman 15, all muscle 💪 #strawberryshake https://t.co/lo7jGuL2iv — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) November 29, 2025

Someone will need to tell Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who hasn't quite been as successful at his job as the Bears coach. This is a truthful statement even his most staunch supporters couldn't deny and has nothing to do with politics. It's just that, at this point, there aren't many people anywhere in Chicago who have been as successful as Ben Johnson at what they do—or as popular.

In fact, other than Pope Leo, there haven't been many Chicagoans in recent years as popular and he's in Rome, not Chicago.

The Wieners Circle also tweeted about Johnson's physique after the video came out of the Bears' postgame celebration, and had an expletive-laced post , as well.

In just 10 months, Ben Johnson:



• Turned the #Bears’ culture around

• Led them to their first winning season in 7 years

• Fixed the run game

• Turned a lackluster offense into one of the NFL’s most explosive

• Taken the first-place spot in the NFC North



Coaching matters. pic.twitter.com/dZl20NG7Av — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 29, 2025

Beating the Eagles is one thing. Sure, they are defending Super Bowl champs. Some things are bigger than beating the Super Bowl winner.

The Bears are about to play a game even more important to Chicagoans and the Bears when they go north of the Cheese Curtain to face the Packers for the NFC North lead.

What does the restaurant need now considering the opponent, in order to give out free hot dogs, after they've done it twice?

‘May I meet you’? Will you be topless after a victory? If so you’ll feed an entire city pic.twitter.com/jYsccj31SA — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) November 16, 2025

