Fantasy Football experts predict big game vs. Ravens by Bears' rising rookie
Remember all those rumors about the Chicago Bears desperately needing to trade for a running back at the looming Nov. 4 deadline? They've been - at least temporarily - been put to rest for two reasons:
D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.
After a sluggish start to the season, Ben Johnson's offense is beginning to flourish. Swift had his breakout game in the signature victory at the Washington Commander and produced another 124 yards in last week's easy home win over the New Orleans Saints. Even better news: Here comes Monongai.
The seventh-round draft pick has ramped up his production steadily, climaxing in his best day as a pro against the Saints. He had 13 carries for 81 yards and his first NFL touchdown, and also caught two passes. The Bears rushed for 222 yards against the lowly Saints.
Will Kyle Monangai start taking carries away from D'Andre Swift?
Monangai might be in for more carries and more production Sunday against what surprisingly has been another weak rushing defense in the Baltimore Ravens. Because of that favorable matchup for Chicago, the Fantasy Football experts at USA Today are urging owners to start the rookie Sunday.
The Ravens' run defense is ranked 26th in the NFL and their scoring defense is dead last.
In its weekly "Start 'Em Sit 'Em" advice offering, USA Today writes:
"Another rookie with a chance to help needy managers. Monangai burst onto the scene last week against New Orleans with 94 total yards and his first career touchdown on 15 touches. That may be tough to replicate exactly, but he could be in for another performance that’s worth starting in a pinch. Leading up to its Week 7 bye, Baltimore’s defense had been particularly porous to opposing running backs, even those that aren’t heavily featured in their offenses. Houston’s running backs tallied 121 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Week 5; Los Angeles’ group hit 110 total yards and a touchdown, as well, in Week 6.