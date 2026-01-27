Six Senior Bowl Prospects Who Would be Perfect Fits for the Bears

The 2026 offseason is already in full swing for the 30 NFL teams that won't be competing for the Super Bowl in two weeks. The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on Tuesday night, and there's already one fast riser that every Bears fan should know, but the best is yet to come. The Panini Senior Bowl takes place on Saturday, with practices all this week.

For the Chicago Bears, a spotlight is being shone on their defensive line this season. This makes the top edge rushers and top defensive tackles a priority for scouts (and fans) to watch during Senior Bowl week, but the Bears will need help at other positions, too. That said, here are six prospects who would be perfect fits for the Bears in 2026.

1. Caleb Banks - Defensive Tackle, Florida

No one needs a good Senior Bowl performance more than Banks. After missing the first two games of the 2025 CFB season, Banks went down with a foot injury against LSU and did not return until the final two games of the season.

If he can prove that he's fully recovered, he's a lock to go in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft and would be a phenomenal asset for Bears' defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Banks is a massive human being with deceptive speed and an explosive first step. He also brings incredible brute strength and positional versatility to the table. He needs some coaching up on the finer points of football, but if anyone can develop Banks into an NFL star, it's Allen.

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

2. Zakee Wheatley - Safety, Penn State

The Bears may be saying goodbye to safety Jaquan Brisker this offseason, as both he and Kevin Byard III need new contracts and Byard is an All-Pro whose first choice is to remain in Chicago. Luckily for the Bears, they may be able to replace Brisker by going back to his school: Penn State's Zakee Wheatley.

Like Brisker, Wheatley is a bigger safety, standing over six feet tall and tipping the scales over 200 pounds. He plays with great instincts, aggressively defends the run, and reads the quarterback's eyes well. If Brisker does depart in free agency, Wheatley seems like the right guy to step seamlessly into his role.

ZAKEE WHEATLEY INTERCEPTION



HE GOES UP AND GETS IT #PMSCFPESPN2 pic.twitter.com/7xevwqXrwN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 10, 2025

3. Jude Bowry - Offensive Tackle, Boston College

Left tackle is, unfortunately, once again a need for the Bears after Ozzy Trapilo's brutal injury at the end of the Bears' miraculous Wild Card win over the Packers, and the answer may come from Trapilo's alma mater. Jude Bowry has been the starting left tackle at Boston College for the last two years and has shown good athleticism and the strength to stand up to bull rushes at that position.

He would need a fair bit of refinement when it comes to technique, but I trust offensive line coach Dan Roushar to get the most out of Bowry if given the opportunity.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

4. Delby Lemieux - Offensive Tackle, Dartmouth

The Bears drafted an Ivy League offensive lineman in 2024, and that didn't go so well, but I see no reason why that should stop them from taking a closer look at Dartmouth's Delby Lemieux. He's played both tackle positions and has even taken snaps at guard and center, too. He'll need to add weight and strength to compete at the NFL level, but he already plays with an aggressive, physical mindset that would make him an intriguing developmental piece for Chicago.

Ryan Feeney/Special to The Standard-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. T.J. Parker - Defensive End, Clemson

Don't let his dramatic drop in production from 2024 to 2025 fool you. Parker was one of the nation's top pass rushers entering the 2025 season, but being stuck on a Clemson team that sharply regressed did him no favors, nor did the uptick in double-teams that Parker faced. However, he still possesses sky-high upside at the next level.

At six-foot-four and 263 pounds, Parker has great size for a Dennis Allen defense, and the temperament to match. He plays with a motor that never stops, relentlessly pursuing the ball whether it's against the run or the pass. Plus, he can even play inside in a pinch.

T.J. Parker had 21.5 sacks at Clemson.



Here is the All-22 of every one of those sacks. pic.twitter.com/4z6j7Qndlk — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 22, 2026

6. Jacob Rodriguez - Linebacker, Texas Tech

Chicago's linebacker room could undergo quite a bit of change in 2026, with Tremaine Edmunds a potential salary cap casualty and T.J. Edwards coming off a season of multiple injuries. The Bears are going to need more linebacker depth, and that's where Rodriguez comes in.

Undersized and not the greatest athlete, Rodriguez makes up for these drawbacks with a strong football IQ. He always seems to know where the ball is and where it's going to be. This Senior Bowl week is going to be pivotal for him to prove that brains over brawn can work, even in the NFL.

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

