The Giants could be down two key members of their secondary against Chicago
The Giants spent a ton of money on improving their secondary this offseason. The Bears might luck out and not have to face their prized free agent pickups in their Week Ten matchup.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo, whom the team signed to a three-year, $54 million contract this offseason, has already been ruled out with a knee injury. Meanwhile, the status of safety Jevon Holland, who signed a three-year $45.3 million deal, is currently up in the air. He is listed as questionable with a knee injury of his own. Both players also missed last week's game against the Eagles.
While neither player has played exceptionally this year, they are still the two most established members of New York's secondary.
We will see more of Deonte Banks, who was a hotly debated trade candidate ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, in place of Adebo. The 2023 first-round pick has fallen out of favor in the Big Apple, but he's still an immensely talented player with a ton of starting experience (he had 29 starts over his first two seasons).
Dane Belton would probably get the start if Holland weren't able to go on Sunday. He's also been a solid reserve for them since joining the team as a fourth-round pick in 2022. He has started multiple games for them every year and has recorded at least one interception every year thus far. While the Giants would obviously prefer not to have to turn to the backups, they could be in a much worse position if they didn't have quality depth on the back end.
Still, this is a game the Bears should win even if the Giants were completely healthy. With them banged up? It becomes somewhat of a must-win. I know Jaxson Dart has provided quite the spark on the offensive side of the ball, but the Bears won't be taken seriously as contenders if they lose to a banged-up Giants team in Chicago.
Chicago's receivers have an A+ matchup with a reeling secondary right now. They're on the ropes at 2-7, and the Bears need to provide the knockout blow.