Trade Rumor Gives Bears Pro Bowl Cornerback Target Amid Legit Positional Concerns

The Chicago Bears don't have a huge need at the cornerback spot like other positions on defense, but it's still a position the team should address, at least to some degree.

Luckily, the Bears have a new cornerback to target and it's Kenny Moore of the Indianapolis Colts. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Moore and the Colts have agreed to a split via trade.

"Sources: Colts and Kenny Moore II mutually have agreed to seek a trade and a new home for the veteran cornerback," he reported. "Moore is entering the last year of his contract, and both sides feel it is time to explore a trade."

With the two sides' intention to part ways becoming public and it now becoming inevitable, it's possible teams could wait it out and see if the Colts will simply release Moore, which would help avoid giving up draft capital for him.

But it's also possible interested parties will still want to trade for the veteran defender to cut down what would be increased competition on the open market.

Why the Bears need a cornerback

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. | David Banks-Imagn Images

If the season started today, the Bears would be depending on Tyrique Stevenson in a starting role and as we have seen in the past, that's not a winning formula.

Stevenson saw a reduced role late last season thanks to poor play and the emergence of Nahshon Wright, who is no longer with the team after he left in free agency for the New York Jets.

Then there's the Kyler Gordon situation. The slot corner is a good player, no doubt, but he has also never played in a full 17 games and is coming off a season in which he appeared in just three because of injury.

At the very least, the Bears need to add more competition for Stevenson and their depth spots.

A cornerback draft pick is possible, but the Bears have bigger fish to fry in the earlier rounds at edge rusher, interior defensive line and safety. Taking a cornerback in the later rounds decreases the odds of a Year 1 impact from a rookie.

Why Kenny Moore fits with the Bears

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Moore is a versatile cornerback who can wear multiple hats. The 30-year-old has played both on the boundary and in the slot, and he even has experience as a box safety. Moore has played the majority of his career snaps in the slot.

Moore would add legitimate competition on the boundary for Stevenson and at safety, where Chicago does not have a sure starter next to Coby Bryant, and an insurance policy in the slot should Gordon struggle with injury once again.

The Colts cornerback has proven to be average or better in coverage during his career, as evidenced by his Pro Football Focus coverage grades of 62.1 or better in eight of nine campaigns, including three seasons of 71.2 or better.

Moore isn't afraid to get his hands dirty in the run game, where the Bears need a boost after finishing with the sixth-worst unit in the NFL last season. Moore posted an elite 84.4 grade in that area in 2025 and has only finished with a grade under 70 twice.

With everything Moore can do on the football field, it makes sense for the Bears to give him a look, especially with there being no long-term commitment with Moore in the final year of his deal.