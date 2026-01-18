Viral Bears vs. Rams prediction video has Chicago fans laughing, and very nervous
In this story:
Chicago Bears fans are a superstitious bunch, and for good reason. After decades of futility, near-misses, double-doinks, and inexplicable losses, Bears fans are trained to flinch the second confidence begins to creep in.
That's why this video making the rounds on social media hit hard.
In this clip, a young girl confidently predicts a Bears win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round playoff game.
MORE: Critical Joe Thuney decision is taking shape for Bears-Rams Divisional Round game
Harmless, right? Maybe even wholesome.
But the premise of the video, and why it has Chicago Bears fans nervously laughing, is that all of her predictions have been wrong so far.
Every winner she's picked has lost.
The video feels cursed, in the most endearing way possible, of course.
Look, maybe the Bears will be the team that finally gives the adorable game-picker a win.
If the Bears can topple the Rams, this clip will circle back as a fun reminder of how fans (especially Bears fans) take superstition way too seriously. If Chicago wins? The video creates a good chuckle and will soon be forgotten. But if the Bears lose? It'll join a long list of weird anomalies that fans will swear caused the loss.
MORE: Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie class earns impressive ranking from ESPN
In a way, innocent videos like this perfectly capture the emotional reality that is being a Chicago Bears fan. There's always hope for a big playoff win, but fear is never far behind.
I like to call it Post-Traumatic Bears Syndrome.
No, this video doesn't doom the Chicago Bears. And, no, no one should take it too seriously. It's just another reminder that being a Bears fan isn't just about wins and losses. It's about all the emotion that comes along with the run-up to the game, too.
More Chicago Bears News:
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.