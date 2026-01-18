Viral Bears vs. Rams prediction video has Chicago fans laughing, and very nervous

Chicago Bears fans are a superstitious bunch, and for good reason. After decades of futility, near-misses, double-doinks, and inexplicable losses, Bears fans are trained to flinch the second confidence begins to creep in.

That's why this video making the rounds on social media hit hard.

In this clip, a young girl confidently predicts a Bears win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round playoff game.

Holy shit she’s really 0-8 on her playoff picks so far



RIP to the Patriots and Bears tomorrow 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3AbrAYMvCp — NFL Memes (@NFLHateMemes) January 18, 2026

MORE: Critical Joe Thuney decision is taking shape for Bears-Rams Divisional Round game

Harmless, right? Maybe even wholesome.

But the premise of the video, and why it has Chicago Bears fans nervously laughing, is that all of her predictions have been wrong so far.

Every winner she's picked has lost.

The video feels cursed, in the most endearing way possible, of course.

Look, maybe the Bears will be the team that finally gives the adorable game-picker a win.

If the Bears can topple the Rams, this clip will circle back as a fun reminder of how fans (especially Bears fans) take superstition way too seriously. If Chicago wins? The video creates a good chuckle and will soon be forgotten. But if the Bears lose? It'll join a long list of weird anomalies that fans will swear caused the loss.

MORE: Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie class earns impressive ranking from ESPN

In a way, innocent videos like this perfectly capture the emotional reality that is being a Chicago Bears fan. There's always hope for a big playoff win, but fear is never far behind.

I like to call it Post-Traumatic Bears Syndrome.

No, this video doesn't doom the Chicago Bears. And, no, no one should take it too seriously. It's just another reminder that being a Bears fan isn't just about wins and losses. It's about all the emotion that comes along with the run-up to the game, too.

More Chicago Bears News: