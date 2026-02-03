Why Pass-Rusher Isn’t The Most Important Priority For The Bears

Coming into last season, Ryan Poles’ top draft picks with the Chicago Bears had been largely followed the script people expected (minus not taking a receiver early in 2022). Then, Ben Johnson’s arrival spiced things up a bit, as Chicago took tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III simply because they were the best players at those slots.

This year, the Bears badly need defensive line help, and experts have focused heavily on defensive end/edge rusher because Chicago’s inconsistent pass rush in 2025, ranking just 21st in the league in sacks per pass attempt.

But that’s not the only thing the Bears need to fix up front. In fact, defensive tackle might be an even bigger need going forward than a pass rusher is. The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs suggests the Bears might think so as well.

“I believe the Bears are looking at it like, they need to get better across the board at that defensive line,” Biggs told 104.3 The Score’s Mully and Haugh show. If they’re picking—let’s just say they’re at 25, and it’s between an edge and tackle, the choice is going to be the highest-graded guy. They don’t necessarily view edge as a bigger need.”

Contrary to what some might feel, this is the correct way to approach these positions, in my opinion.

First, let’s be clear on this front: the Bears have to address both the edge and interior defensively, on way or another. It’s not an “either, or” situation. Because when you’re one of the worst pass-rushing and run-stopping defenses, one move likely isn’t going to do the trick, even if you paid Trey Hendrickson or traded for Maxx Crosby.

As mentioned in other posts, though, several other teams have given the Bears a blueprint to build from the inside out if that’s how they want to do it. The star on the Patriots’ defensive front isn’t Harold Landry or K’Lavon Chaisson. It’s defensive tackle Milton Williams—with some Christian Barmore sprinkled in. Stop the run first, and force teams into advantageous pass-rushing situations.

Viewing the choices this way makes things much more flexible for the draft as well. Going with a draft pick at edge feels like a logical move given the money they already have invested in Montez Sweat. But there’s so much talent on the defensive line as a whole in this draft class that you really. can’t go wrong at No. 25 if you can pick between T.J. Parker, Kayden McDonald, Caleb Banks, and Lee Hunter. Especially with the lack of depth at defensive tackle, the latter three could get on the field very quickly.

Of course, that “highest-graded guy” sentiment should also trip peoples’ radars about the Bears taking neither of those positions, especially if there’s an offensive tackle available there that they think can step in and play right away.

As long as they stick to that magic formula that worked last year and get a stud, we’ll take it.

