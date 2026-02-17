Why the Bears Need to Sign This Super Bowl MVP in Free Agency

The NFL is a notoriously cold business, even in the wake of a championship. Just nine days after helping the Seattle Seahawks win their second Super Bowl title and being named the Super Bowl MVP, running back Kenneth Walker III will likely be playing for a new team in 2026, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. According to Schefter's sources, the Seahawks are unlikely to use either the franchise or transition tag on Walker, making the 25-year-old a free agent.

This doesn't mean Walker is gone for sure, but the writing is on the wall. According to former NFL player Bucky Brooks, who is now an analyst for FOX Sports, the Seahawks will likely turn to the 2026 NFL draft to find a cheaper, younger running back. "It's business, never personal," said Brooks.

Championship dreams require championship talent

Ever since he was hired as the Chicago Bears' team president, Kevin Warren has talked about winning multiple championships for the city of Chicago, and for the first time in his tenure, getting that first one is actually within reach. Thanks to Caleb Williams and the 2025 Chicago Bears' offensive awakening, this team has become a legitimate title contender, but they still lack a couple of key pieces.

Aside from the obvious defensive issues, the Bears still need help in the running game. It looked good overall in 2025, but it faltered at the end of the season. Kyle Monangai, who had a fantastic rookie season, averaged a paltry 3.6 yards per carry (YPC) in his final six games (two postseason games included). D'Andre Swift was better, but the sixth-year veteran still averaged just 4.1 YPC in the playoffs.

If the Bears want to maximize Caleb Williams' Super Bowl-caliber ceiling, especially while he's still on a rookie contract, they need to pair him with a Super Bowl-caliber running game, and that's exactly what Kenneth Walker III could provide. While Monangai and Swift saw their stats dip in the playoffs, Walker actually performed better, finishing the postseason with a strong 4.8 YPC, up from his 4.1 YPC average in the regular season.

Additionally, signing Walker wouldn't prevent the Bears from building out the rest of their roster. They can save approximately $7.5 million in salary cap space for 2026 if they release Swift before June 1st, and Kenneth Walker's Spotrac market value expectation is just $9 million annually. For less than half of one percent of the expected salary cap number, the Bears could invest in a championship-caliber running back.

The Bottom Line

While a decision on Walker won't make or break the Bears in 2026, it's pretty close to a slam dunk for general manager Ryan Poles. For a minuscule investment, he can raise the ceiling for an offense that is already among the league's best, and the floor would remain as high as it was in 2025. If Walker does indeed look to sign elsewhere this offseason, and his salary demands are close to Spotrac's projection, then this is a move I think the Bears would be wise to make.

Walker just hoisted a Lombardi trophy for the first time in his career, something the Bears have been trying to do since 1986. His championship pedigree could make for a perfect match in the Windy City.

