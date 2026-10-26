NFL Insider Confirms 'Aggressive' Bears Have Begun Pursuit of Khalil Mack Trade

As Chicago Bears fans dream of a potential Khalil Mack reunion, it appears the team is has already taken a step toward making it happen.

On Sunday, FOX's NFL insider, Jay Glazer, revealed that the Bears have already put in a call to the Los Angeles Chargers to inquire about the availability of Mack.

Glazer also noted that he believes the Bears are going to be the most aggressive team in the NFC North when it comes to making a move at the trade deadline.

"I think of the teams in the NFC North, there's going to be one team that's going to be really aggressive when it comes to the trade deadline. I think that will be the Chicago Bears," he said.

"I know they've already talked to, you know, the Chargers, saying, 'Hey, what about a guy like Khalil Mack?' I think they're going to be very aggressive. Ryan Poles, that's what he does. More aggressive than the other teams in that division."

Glazer's report came on the same day ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears are expected to have interest in Mack as the deadline approaches.

"There is expected to be interest in Mack from teams such as the Chicago Bears, but the Los Angeles Chargers have given no indication that they are willing to make any trades at this time," the ESPN reporters wrote. "The Chargers (0-6) insist they are trying to win games, but that doesn't mean they're not going to get calls on Mack in the coming weeks."

Trade buzz has been swirling around the Chargers because of the fact that they're 0-6 and going nowhere.

Mack in particular has been widely speculated about because he checks the boxes of someone who could get traded because he's on a one-year contract and may hang up his cleats after 2026.

A no-brainer move for Bears

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are so many reasons why bringing Khalil Mack back makes sense for the Bears. The feeling of nostalgia in bringing a fan-favorite back to Chicago would be overwhelming.

For starters, Chicago needs more depth at edge rusher. The Bears have gotten solid production out of the position this season, but they could certainly use more.

Mack has shown he's got plenty of gas left in the tank with three sacks in six games this season and acquiring him would give the Bears an edge rushers room capable of pushing this defense forward.

Not to mention, we've seen how quickly things can change there in the last few weeks, when the Bears lost Dayo Odeyingbo to injured reserve and Montez Sweat to a suspension.

Thankfully, Kyler Gordon has turned into Reggie White, which has helped cover for their losses. However, Chicago can't depend on that all the time.

Then we have the aspect of how much adding Mack boosts the culture, which is already good to begin with. Mack is a leader and his mere presence just makes this team better.

Lastly, there is no long-term commitment necessary here, which is important to note because the Bears' financial outlook isn't great, with Over The Cap noting the Bears are currently slated to be $1 million over the cap next offseason.

Mack is scheduled to be a free agent in 2027, and there's also a chance he may retire after he mulled doing so after last season.

Add it all up and it's not hard to see why trading for Mack is a no-brainer decision for the Bears. Now, general manager Ryan Poles just has to seal the deal to bring Mack home.