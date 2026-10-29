NFL Insider Highlights Chicago Bears' Focus Ahead of Trade Deadline

Early rumors have swirled about players the Chicago Bears might be interested in trading for ahead of the deadline, which gives us some idea about what positions the Bears are focused on.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported a few days ago that the Bears have been connected to edge rushers Josh Sweat and Khalil Mack, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who has since been traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

That shows the Bears are looking around for both edge rushers and defensive tackles, but NFL insider and Sports Illustrated senior writer Albert Breer thinks the latter will be the focus.

"Like you said, D-tackle was the one to me," he said for the Bears on The Herd. "And I really thought Buckner would have been a fit for them."

"I think they're one of a number of teams that are in the D-tackle market, so, throw them in there with the Jaguars, the Giants as teams that are gonna be making calls around on defensive tackles," Breer added.

Why Bears need a defensive tackle

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (96) makes a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals running back Kentrel Bullock (31) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears took a gamble trading away Gervon Dexter and it has not paid off, at least when it comes to the pass-rush. Chicago has gotten just one sack out of its interior defensive linemen in 2026, which came from Kentavius Street.

Chicago was also hoping to see Jordan van den Berg step up after his impressive preseason, but he has failed to do that and the play from Street and Neville Gallimore has been less than inspiring.

On the surface, the Bears have been good against the run with the third-fewest rushing yards allowed per game, however, that stat is misleading.

The Bears have faced the second-fewest rushing attempts in the NFL through seven games, mostly because they've played with leads, which has forced teams to throw more, and Chicago has dominated time of possession against opponents, also.

But, when teams have run against the Bears, Chicago has ceded the 10th-most rushing yards per carry in the league and ranks 26th in run stop win rate at 27%, according to ESPN.

Chicago has been able to cover up for its run defense issue thus far, but that won't be easy to do when the Bears play closer games against more challenging opponents who are going to look to lean on the run to keep Ben Johnson's offense off the field.

With Buckner off the board, we're watching guys like Buckner's now-former Indianapolis Colts teammate Grover Stewart, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Vita Vea, the Miami Dolphins' Zach Sieler and the Washington Commanders' Daron Payne.

The swing-for-the-fences blockbuster trade we would love to see general manager Ryan Poles pull off is a deal for Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, although it remains to be seen if Tennessee is willing to deal him.

A trade for Simmons would be great because he would be a huge upgrade, but the Bears don't need to aim that high. Adding one of Stewart, Vea, Payne or Sieler would be sufficient.