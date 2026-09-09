Projecting the Stat Lines of the Bears' Key Offensive Players For the 2026 NFL Season

The 2026 NFL season starts tonight, and we only have to wait four more days to see the Chicago Bears kick off their season.

The Bears are coming off a season where they set a new high-water mark for total scrimmage yards (6,282). However, still learning the ropes of Ben Johnson's offense saw them leave some meat on the bone. The offense can reach another gear by not stumbling out of the gates.

Johnson and Co. have extremely high expectations for their offense heading into the 2026 campaign. Both he and Caleb Williams said they're aiming at the 2013 Denver Broncos all-time scoring record (606 points).

While they'd be hard-pressed to reach that goal, it is fair to be bullish on them at this stage. How do we think their offensive production will shake out by the end of the season?

Caleb Williams

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) holds the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4,350 passing yards, 33 passing TDs, 9 INTs, 350 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

Williams set a franchise record with 3,942 passing yards last season. He achieved that while only completing 58% of his passes.

His efficiency should improve (although the 70% completion threshold is too ambitious, considering his style of play), and the pass-catchers should also enjoy a better campaign in the drop department. As long as he stays healthy, Williams will not only break the elusive 4,000-yard mark; He'll shatter it. He'll also put himself squarely in the MVP conversation.

D'Andre Swift

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; in Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (55) during an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1,050 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs, 200 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

D'Andre Swift has received a healthy dose of hype since training camp began. Ben Johnson has said this is the best he's seen him at this point in the season, and that sentiment has been echoed by many of the Bears' beat writers who attend practices.

The only two factors limiting Swift from a massive season are the presence of Kyle Monangai (who returned to practice on Tuesday) and the rest of the playmakers the Bears have on offense. Still, he'll be extremely efficient when the touches come his way. He'll make it tough on them to let him walk in free agency next offseason.

Kyle Monangai

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the third quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

900 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs, 75 receiving yards

Kyle Monangai significantly outperformed expectations as a seventh-round selection in last years draft. He ran for 783 yards (with 4.6 yards per carry) and scored five touchdowns. That was despite only carrying the ball 17 times throughout September.

There's reason to believe he has another gear that he can reach with a full offseason under his belt. Swift's lingering contract situation could also see him grabbing a slightly bigger piece of the pie this season, since they might want to see if he can stay just as efficient with more on his plate.

Rome Odunze

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a catch against New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

60 catches, 850 receiving yards, 8 TDs

Rome Odunze was in the midst of a breakout campaign last season before getting hurt. He won't exactly pick up where he left off (he was on pace for 1,100 yards), but he should still have a career year with increased efficiency on offense.

There are simply too many mouths to feed for Odunze (or any of the pass-catchers, really) to have a massive season in the receiving category, but he will reclaim his status as one of Williams' favorite targets near the red zone. That's the are where he will show the most promise this season.

Luther Burden III

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

70 catches, 925 receiving yards, 5 TDs

Luther Burden III (and his eager fantasy football managers) probably wouldn't be thrilled with this output, but again, there are a lot of quality pass-catchers on the team. Ben Johnson is going to spread the ball around.

Burden looked every bit like an alpha number-one receiver in spurts last season. Even if he doesn't cross the century mark, he should be able to build on that performance going into 2026.

Kalif Raymond

Jul 29, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) runs on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

20 catches, 225 yards, 1 TD

Kalif Raymond won't have as big a role as Olamide Zaccheaus had last season, but he should be far more efficient than his predecessor (especially in the drops department). However, he'll be battling with Jahdae Walker (who should also put up around 150-200 yards) and third-round selection Zavion Thomas.

Raymond will come up clutch a few times throughout the season and will be a key player in the kick return game. I don't see him providing much of a dent on the offensive side of the ball, though.

Zavion Thomas

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (81) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

34 catches, 475 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs, 30 attempts, 180 rushing yards

It might be tough for Johnson to keep Zavion Thomas off the field this season. Yes, it's a crowded room, but he really looked the part in the team's preseason finale against Tennessee. He'd be hard-pressed to carve out a big role in a crowded pass-catcher room, but his speed also opens up opportunities for other players to thrive as defenses have to respect the deep ball.

Notably, I also think they'll have a few packages for Thomas in the running game. He showed legit promise in that regard at the collegiate level, and Johnson might be salivating at the thought of tapping into that versatility. The performance against the Titans is a precursor to what's to come. He's going to have a promising season.

Colston Loveland

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

90 catches, 1,100 yards, 8 TDs

Colston Loveland developed into Williams' favorite target down the stretch last season, and he will pick up right where he left off in 2026. He's a safe bet to lead the Bears in every major statistical category this year.

The Bears have too many playmakers for defenses to allocate the appropriate coverage towards him. Tight ends historically take some time to develop, and he still put up 713 yards and 6 touchdowns while learning on the fly (at 21 years old). Loveland will cement his status as one of the top rising stars across the league this season.

Cole Kmet

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) catches a fourteen-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) with eighteen seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

20 catches, 275 yards, 3 TDs

Cole Kmet's stats will dip a bit this season. He not only has to contend with Loveland ascending to another stratosphere, but third-round selection Sam Roush will also add another element to the offense. I could see the rookie putting up 150 yards of his own.

However, Kmet will still be a major part of the offense. The Bears will see a big uptick in 13 personnel (three TE) usage, and the veteran's blocking will be key to unlocking their rushing attack.