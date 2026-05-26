The Chicago Bears' 2025 draft class graded highly in their rookie seasons, thanks in large part to the offensive playmakers. Guys like Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, and even seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai all went from relative unknowns to fan-favorites by the end of the year, racking up impressive highlight reels along the way.

But the 2025 season is over, and if head coach Ben Johnson doesn't want to hear about last year anymore, you can bet the players feel the same. It's time for last year's rookies to prove that they were more than a one-hit wonder. Each of them faces one big question this season, from questions about injuries to whether they'll even earn a roster spot by the end of training camp.

With that in mind, let's take a look at each Bears' 2025 draft pick (reminder that Zah Frazier was released during the Bears' rookie minicamp) and determine what answer they'll need to provide in 2026.

How high is the ceiling for Colston Loveland?

Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland celebrates after scoring a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

With how well Loveland played through the second half of last season, I don't think that his role as TE1 of the Bears is even up for debate anymore. The only question left for Loveland to answer is whether he tops out as merely a good starter or a Top 3 tight end in the NFL.

He certainly has the skill to end up in the latter group, and his record-setting playoff performance suggests that he's set to take the postseason torch from Travis Kelce, but the NFL has several young tight ends who could lay a claim to a top-three spot, including Brock Bowers, Tucker Kraft, and Tyler Warren, to name a few. Loveland will have his work cut out for him, but I think he can join that elite upper-echelon in 2026.

Can Luther Burden III seize the WR1 role?

Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden celebrates after a first down during a game. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

I've written before that I believe Luther Burden will beat Rome Odunze for the Bears' WR1 role, but it's far from a foregone conclusion. Rome Odunze was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft for a reason, and he absolutely has the skillset to be Chicago's top receiver.

And while it ultimately doesn't matter for the Bears as a team which one earns the top spot on the depth chart, it could go a long way toward determining which receiver will be a long-term fixture of this offense, and which one will be listed as a top trade candidate next offseason.

Will Ozzy Trapilo's injury redefine his career trajectory?

Cole Kmet celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Ozzy Trapilo. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This is the most uncomfortable question facing any Bears player, but it has to be asked.

Trapilo ruptured his patellar tendon in the Bears' miraculous wild-card win over the Packers, and that's a notoriously difficult injury from which to recover, especially for big men in the NFL.

The truth of the matter is that there's a not insignificant chance that Trapilo never gets back to the high level of play he displayed as a rookie. I'm rooting for him to recover, but I'm keeping my expectations in check.

Is Shemar Turner the secret ingredient for the Bears' defensive line to click?

Chicago Bears DT Shemar Turner during a game against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Turner struggled early as a rookie in 2025, but so did Loveland and Burden. Unfortunately for Turner, he suffered a season-ending injury after just five games and didn't get a chance to prove himself. The Bears' coaches seem to think that if not for that injury, Turner would have seen the same kind of late-season surge as his fellow rookies, but that's something we'll need to see to believe.

If it proves to be true, then maybe general manager Ryan Poles will be vindicated in his belief that the answers to the Bears' defensive line woes are already in the building.

Does Ruben Hyppolite II have a place on Chicago's 2026 roster?

Zach Wilson passes the ball over Ruben Hyppolite II during a preseason game. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Arguably the most bizarre draft pick in Ryan Poles' career as general manager, Hyppolite was a total nonfactor as a rookie, even in preseason games.

The Bears have made several big moves at linebacker this offseason, including a $30 million agreement with Devin Bush, and that could leave Hyppolite on the outside looking in by the end of training camp.

Can Luke Newman become the heir to Joe Thuney?

Chicago Bears OL Luke Newman after a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bears signed left guard Joe Thuney, winner of the NFL's first Protector of the Year award in 2025, to a contract extension that ties him to the team through the 2027 season, but that gives the Bears just two years to find his replacement.

What if his replacement is already in the building?

Luke Newman started 12 games at left guard for Michigan State in 2024, and he's already familiar with Ben Johnson's offense. A strong training camp and preseason performance in 2026 could position Newman as a strong backup on the 53-man roster, with room to grow into a starter in the future.

Is Kyle Monangai ready for an increased workload?

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai reacts after a first down carry in a game. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

With D'Andre Swift on the last year of his contract with the Bears and Kyle Monangai posting an electric rookie season, it stands to reason that the Bears would like to shift some of the veteran's workload onto the second-year player and see if he can handle it.

Monangai put up a rock-star performance as Chicago's RB1 against the Cincinnati Bengals when Swift was sidelined by an injury, but that was only one game against a putrid defense.

If Monangai can prove to be a workhorse running back in 2026, Chicago will have a much easier time moving on from Swift in 2027.