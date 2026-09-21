One Rookie Shines, Another Collapses in Ugly Bears' Loss to Vikings

The biggest storyline from the Chicago Bears' epic collapse against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 is, obviously, the gut-wrenching injury that Caleb Williams suffered in the fourth quarter. After going down on a non-contact injury, Tyson Bagent filled in for Williams but couldn't get the Bears back on the scoreboard, taking a sack on the final play of the game.

However, that's not the only thing from Sunday's horrific loss that's worth analyzing. Lost in the hubbub was an absolutely atrocious performance by rookie tight end Sam Roush, made even worse by yet another solid game from fellow rookie Malik Muhammad. Muhammad, who earned an honorable mention when I gave out my game balls from the Bears' Week 1 thriller, impressed again in Week 2, providing the most reliable coverage of anyone in the Bears' secondary.

Sam Roush looked every bit the overwhelmed rookie

Chicago Bears TE Sam Roush speaks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roush, on the other hand, looked like he was seeing ghosts for much of the afternoon. In fact, he played a direct role in two of the biggest negative plays of the game. On the Bears' penultimate drive, Roush dropped a perfectly placed pass from Caleb Williams that would have carried him into the endzone for a go-ahead score.

In the interest of fairness, Roush was in a tough position. He got hit by two defenders after he initially caught the ball before it popped out of his hands and hit the ground. It would have been a terrific, tough catch in traffic, but that's no excuse. Roush is in the NFL now, he was a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, and NFL players are expected to make tough catches like that whether they're rookies or ten-year veterans.

But wait, it gets worse. Seven players later, after Williams left the game on a non-contact injury, the Bears' drive predictably stalled inside Minnesota's five-yard line. Head coach Ben Johnson made one of his very few good decisions on Sunday (he's far from blameless in this fiasco) and elected to take the points and tie the game.

As the ball was snapped for Cairo Santos, Roush, who was lined up on the very left end of the formation, appeared to not even realize the ball had been snapped. He did not move from his three-point stance until Vikings linebacker Isaiah Rodgers blew past him unchallenged and blocked Santos' field goal attempt, the second of three red zone trips in which the Bears came away empty-handed.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears TE Sam Roush makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not here to eulogize Roush's NFL career after one bad game. To be honest, it probably wouldn't even feel as bad to Bears fans if not for the massive, soul-crushing injury news. But the fact remains that Roush put on one of the most negative individual performances that Bears fans have seen in recent memory.

One dropped pass and one blown assignment on a field goal attempt were the difference between victory and defeat, one that could prove fatal to the Bears' playoff chances in January. Johnson, after he's done looking in the mirror and admonishing himself for a day full of questionable decisions, would do well to make Roush a healthy scratch for the next week or two. Not only as a way of punishing the rookie, but hopefully also to motivate him to be better, much better.