Were Bears Given a Michigan Final Second at End of Week 2 vs Vikings?

Nothing about the Chicago Bears' Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field went according to plan. Seven days after putting up 59 points against the Carolina Panthers in a Week 1 thriller, the Bears' offense could muster up only three in a shocking loss to the Vikings. But that's not even the worst news from this one, as Caleb Williams' injury in the fourth quarter hangs like a storm cloud over the entire city.

At the very end of the game, however, came a controversial call from the referees reminiscent of that chaotic Michigan football game two weeks ago. The Bears were driving with Tyson Bagent in place of Caleb Williams with a chance to win the game. Deep in Minnesota's red zone, a pass from Bagent fell incomplete with what appeared to be double-zeroes on the game clock.

However, the refs instructed the game clock manager to put one second back on the clock, giving the Bears one last gasp. After struggling to get the right personnel on the field, the Vikings called a timeout. Unfortunately for Bears fans, this game clock decision did not flip the script and produce a Bears win. Bagent was sacked in an inglorious end to a disgusting performance.

Of course, the second that Williams went down, this game, and potentially the entire 2026 season, was over. Bagent is a solid player and a good backup, but the drop in ability from Williams to Bagent is almost unfathomable. One player was second only to Josh Allen in MVP odds a week ago while the other may never get a shot to be an NFL team's undisputed starter.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears now sit at 1-1 in the NFC North and are staring down the barrel of a major regression season, one that had begun with so much hope. But the win-loss record of the team isn't even what's important. Williams' injury and the severity of it is the only real talking point from this week. The team has reported on social media that it was a hamstring injury, so there's a small chance that they dodged a major bullet.

All Bears fans can do is hope and pray that the injury looked far worse than it actually is, because it looked truly devastating in the moment.