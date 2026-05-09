One Trait to Watch in Each Bears Drafted Rookie at Minicamp

We're still a long way away from the start of the 2026 NFL season, but rookie minicamp is officially here for the Chicago Bears and the rookies are getting their first taste of NFL practices. This also means the fans can get their first glimpse of the incoming rookie class, including one rookie who apparently received Brian Urlacher's blessing to wear No. 54.

With that in mind, let's take a look at one trait from each rookie that the Bears selected in the 2026 NFL draft that fans should watch out for during practices.

1. Dillon Thieneman - Ballhawking

Chicago Bears Dillon Thieneman speaks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Thieneman exploded onto the college football scene in 2023, hauling in six interceptions as a true freshman on a terrible Purdue team. While he cooled off a bit from that lofty number in 2024 and in 2025, his only year with Oregon, he has still proven to be a dangerous ballhawk. But this is the NFL now. Will he still be able to create takeaways when the game is faster and the margin for error smaller? If he can, then Thieneman could be another Iceman who can close out games for the Bears.

2. Logan Jones - Arm Length

Chicago Bears center Logan Jones talks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

One thing that potentially kept Jones from being a first-round pick is his substandard arm length. Measuring in just short of 31", Jones's arms will give him a harder time against the long-limbed defensive tackles that are prevalent in the NFL. Even fellow rookie Jordan van den Berg, who was likewise criticized for shorter arms, has an advantage over Jones in this department.

If Jones is to quell any fears of his arm length being a problem in the NFL, that will start in minicamp.

3. Sam Roush - Blocking

Chicago Bears TE Sam Roush speaks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With the Bears' third-round selection of Stanford tight end Sam Roush, the Bears told the entire league that they intend to run 12 and 13-personnel packages more than anyone else. While not as dynamic a tight end as Eli Stowers or Kenyon Sadiq, Roush was arguably the best blocking tight end in college football, and that's what the Bears want him to bring to their offense.

It remains to be seen if Roush will be able to handle the speed and strength of defenders at this level. It's a big jump from Stanford to the NFL, after all. If he can, we should start to see it early in minicamp.

4. Zavion Thomas - Speed vs Quickness

LSU wideout Zavion Thomas during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This one's a no-brainer. Thomas ran a blistering 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and that is presumably the main reason why the Bears selected him in the third round. But it takes more than straight-line speed to win in the NFL. A receiver also needs short-area bursts and quickness. If Thomas can prove to be more than a track runner in minicamp, some serious hype could begin to grow around him.

5. Malik Muhammad - Strength

Texas Longhorns DB Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after he intercepts a pass. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Malik Muhammad was expected to go much earlier in the NFL draft than where the Bears picked him (No. 124), but that's to their benefit. He's got great athleticism, clean technique, and a high floor in the NFL. The one trait that could hold him back is a relatively thin frame. Currently, bigger and stronger NFL receivers may be able to bully him at the line of scrimmage for a clean release.

We'll need to see him show a bit more functional strength in minicamp if he's going to start in 2026.

6. Keyshaun Elliott - Reaction Time

Arizona State LB Keyshaun Elliott (44) reacts after a tackle during a game. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Bears' linebacker room is in transition this year after releasing Tremaine Edmunds ahead of free agency, and that means there's a path forward for rookie Keyshaun Elliott to be an immediate starter. If he's to get there, however, he must show a vastly improved reaction time starting right now. That means being more decisive on his angles, diagnosing offenses earlier, and being rapid in pursuit of the ball-carrier or quarterback.

He's a technically sound player with strong leadership qualities. Elliott just needs to prove that he can play faster and be a true difference-maker in the NFL.

7. Jordan van den Berg - Techniques

Penn State DT Jordan van den Berg (52) during a game against Maryland. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Bears' hype for Jordan van den Berg is through the roof, and it should be. The sixth-round rookie scored a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) at Georgia Tech's pro day and features a sky-high ceiling at the next level. What currently holds him back is his unrefined technique. He's a tremendous athlete, but he hasn't played football for as long as most NFL players, and he needs a good deal of coaching up.

That's going to be a big one for Bears fans to watch. If van den Berg can be seen demonstrating good technique during minicamp and winning one-on-one reps, it means he's learning fast. And if he can learn fast, he could develop into a starter far earlier than anyone expected.