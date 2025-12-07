Packers injury surprise could make it tougher on Caleb Williams

Not only will the Bears' defense be challenged in the slot with the return of Packers slot receiver Jayden Reed, but the offense will face a similar obstacle in the slot.

Reid's return was expected when Green Bay activated him from injured reserve on Saturday, but the surprise is slot defender Javon Bullard will play. His status seemed uncertain at best, due to an ankle injury. He hadn't practiced Thursday or Friday and had been questionable to play due to an ankle injury.

Also, the Packers had another surprise player in defensive tackle Jordon Riley being active.

He just was plucked by the Packers off the Giants' practice squad this week. Riley, who is 315 pounds, started the last five games last season for the Giants but has not played in a game this season. He is active over defensive tackles Nazir Stackhouse and Quinton Bohanna.

Other Packers inactives are return man/receiver Savion William, guard Donovan Jennings and injured defensive end Lukas Van Ness.

The Bears have no surprises with their inactives. Injured wide receiver Rome Odunze, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson are inactives. Defensive end Dominique Robinson is inactive after the team reported he cleared the NFL concussion protocol and was no longer on the injury report.

Former Packers defensive tackle Jonathan Ford and third quarterback Case Keenum are the other inactives.

