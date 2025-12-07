Jon Gruden delivers frustrating prediction for Bears–Packers showdown in Week 14

Just when you thought the Chicago Bears were gaining momentum in the minds of national football personalities, former Super Bowl champion Jon Gruden enters the chat.

To be fair, Gruden, who shared his prediction for the Bears and Packers' Week 14 game, did give the Bears some flowers. He deemed himself a believer in their 2025 season.

But that wasn't enough for him to pick Chicago to upset Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

Check it out:

Gruden has the Packers winning, 27-24.

Sadly, he isn't alone. Over 80% of experts who've picked this game are on Green Bay. Perhaps it's because Chicago hasn't done enough in 2025, aside from defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday, to instill unconditional confidence in their ability to win games like these.

However, that narrative will change quickly if Caleb Williams and the Bears make it back-to-back wins at Lambeau Field. Remember: the Bears ended the 2024 season with a win in Green Bay.

I posted my final score prediction (you can read it here), which -- spoiler alert -- doesn't differ all that much from Jon Gruden's.

Perhaps I'm just as guilty as the rest of football media; I want to see this Chicago Bears team win a game with as much on the line as Sunday's against the Packers to really believe that Ben Johnson's squad can do more than just make a run for the NFC North crown.

A victory over the Packers would move the Bears' record to 10-3 and a commanding two-game lead in the NFC North. So, yeah, there's a lot on the line, and if Bears fans are being realistic, this team might not be ready just yet to win a game like this.

Remember: this is only Year 1 of the Ben Johnson era. It's Year 1 of the Johnson and Caleb Williams marriage. Chicago has, in many ways, already overachieved. And it's that sentiment -- the thought that this team is overachieving -- that allows doubt to continue creeping in.

It's up to the Bears to erase that doubt. And they have four quarters to do it in Week 14.