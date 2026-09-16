PFF's Grade and Ranking for Bears' Offense Is as Laughable as Caleb Williams'

Pro Football Focus is catching plenty of heat for giving Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams a confounding grade despite Williams absolutely torching the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

Now, PFF is catching even more heat for the grade it gave to the Bears' offense as a whole.

PFF gave the Bears' offense a grade of 80.0, which is a very good grade, no doubt, but only ranked as the fourth-highest in the NFL.

As if that wasn't bad enough, the Carolina Panthers, the team the Bears hung 59 points on, finished two spots higher than Chicago. Neither team finished No. 1, though.

Here's a look at the full top five:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: 89.3

2. Carolina Panthers: 82.6

3. Baltimore Ravens: 81.1

4. Chicago Bears: 80.0

5. New York Jets: 76.8

The Jaguars, Ravens and Panthers all scored a lot of points, with the three teams posting 34, 41 and 37, respectively — but the Bears scored a TON of points.

In fact, it was a historic amount, with Chicago's 59 points being the most the team has scored in a season-opener in franchise history. It was also tied for the second-most in NFL history in a Week 1 contest.

And, outside of one fumble, the Bears had zero struggles on the offensive side of the ball. The passing attack did what it wanted and the rushing attack was running wild en route to Chicago ripping off 552 yards of total offense.

How the Bears did all that and still didn't get the highest grade is beyond anyone's comprehension. Furthermore, how the Bears finished behind the team they did that to and beat can't be logically explained by anyone, not even PFF.

PFF did, however, try explain Williams finishing with an inexcusably low overall grade that went from a 59.3 initially to a 64.6, which ranked 17th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks.

It was such a ridiculous mark because Williams was nearly perfect, with the Bears signal-caller completing 72.4% and posting 269 yards, two touchdowns, and a QBR of 94.8 and a 124.1 passer rating. He also added 65 rushing yards and two more scores.

PFF said Williams' accurate throw rate (53.9%), catchable but inaccurate throw rate (26.9%) and a -6.8 accuracy over expectation score all hurt his grade.

So, in short, the completion rate north of 70% was overrated and Williams wasn't that accurate, even though we witnessed him make impressive throws all afternoon long.

PFF also held the goal line interception that was called back due to offsides against Williams, which is absurd because, again, the play didn't actually count. We also don't know if the Bears quarterback knew he had a free play and just decided to sling it and hope for the best, either.

It's just had to fathom all of this after what we saw on Sunday, and there's no doubt PFF's credibility has taken a serious hit.