Press Taylor Provides Update on State of Chicago Bears' Left Tackle Competition

We are a week and a half away from the Chicago Bears' first game of the 2026 NFL season and the team has not confirmed who is starting at left tackle yet.

The competition started out as a three-man race between Braxton Jones, Jedrick Wills and Kiran Amegadjie, but Amegadjie and Wills were eventually booted from the battle and, ultimately, the roster.

Theo Benedet then entered the mix, and Ozzy Trapilo may soon throw his hat in the ring once he's fully healthy — that is, assuming the Bears don't just hand him the job after he proved to be reliable last season.

And that's where we sit with Week 1 rapidly approaching.

Press Taylor's left tackle update

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor observes players during a joint training camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor spoke to the media on Thursday and revealed that the competition is still ongoing and figures to be a week-to-week situation.

"To be quite honest, this is probably going to continue to be a competition in some way, shape or form," Taylor admitted.

"Obviously, somebody’s got to go out there and start. We’ll make those decisions as it comes up. But it’s a week-to-week thing that we’re always going to do what we need to do to put the best five out there given the game that’s coming up," Taylor said.

Sorting through the left tackle battle

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, it's safe to assume Jones is in line to start in Week 1. After all, Jones has gotten the vast majority of the first-team reps throughout the offseason, whether he has been up against Wills, Amegadjie, or Benedet.

The only thing that could stop Jones at this point is Trapilo, who is still ramping up in his return from a torn patellar tendon. When he'll be a full go remains to be seen, but we do know that the Bears expect him to be ready to play within the first four weeks after Chicago didn't place him on injured reserve on cutdown day.

Trapilo was the most effective left tackle the Bears deployed last season, so it's possible Chicago will turn to him immediately once he's healthy, whether that be in Week 1 or later.

If Jones does get the nod in Week 1, we could see a situation in which the Bears stick with him until he falters.

Left tackle isn't the only undecided position

Chicago Bears cornerback Cam Lewis (21) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with left tackle, the Bears are also sorting through who is going to start next to Dillon Thieneman at safety.

That competition is between Cam Lewis and Xavier Woods, but rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad could impact it.

If Muhammad does not prove he's ready to take the reins at slot cornerback, the team could opt to deploy Lewis there, in which case Woods would win the safety job by default.

Lewis was a competitior for the slot cornerback job earlier this offseason before Coby Bryant got injured and has nearly 500 career snaps there during his career.

As far as a timeline for the Bears to announce their starters, that should come at some point next week, at the latest.