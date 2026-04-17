The mock drafts are coming fast and furious as the Chicago Bears and the rest of the NFL prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft, which is coming in less than a week.

Teams will begin navigating the three-day event on April 23, which is Round 1. Then, teams will take on Day 2 on April 24 and make picks in the second and third rounds, and Day 3 will feature the final four rounds on April 25.

The Chicago Bears are armed with seven picks in this year's draft, including four in the first three rounds. Chicago has a much more quiet situation on Day 3, with just four picks on that day, but none in Rounds 5 and 6. Of course, general manager Ryan Poles can remedy that situation with one or more trades.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently projected what the Bears will do over the first three rounds in his latest mock draft. Here's the picks he came up with and our reaction to each.

Bleacher Report's Bears picks and reactions

Clemson defensive lineman TJ Parker. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 25: EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson

We like but don't love this pick.

The Bears need help along the edge across from Montez Sweat with the uncertainty surrounding Dayo Odeyingbo, and after a year in which Chicago was tied for the seventh-fewest sacks.

Parker checks that box and brings solid production with him from college with 41.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks over the past three years, including a career-high 11 sacks in 2024.

But we would have preferred Miami's Akheem Mesidor instead of Parker. Widely slated as a first-round pick in this year's draft, Mesidor makes it all the way to pick No. 45 in Sobleski's projections.

Mesidor is an older prospect at 25 years old, but that gives him a better chance to make an immediate impact, which is exactly what a win-now team like Chicago needs.

The former Hurricanes edge rusher piled up 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2025 and is a superior run defender to Parker, as evidenced by his elite 90.5 Pro Football Focus run defense grade that ranked third among edge rushers. So, not only could Mesidor provide a much-needed boost for Chicago's pass-rush, but he could also help out the Bears' 27th-ranked run defense.

Round 2, Pick 57: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

Chicago definitely needs to make an addition at safety. Signing Coby Bryant was a good move, but one man isn't going to replace both Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker and the Bears don't figure to have an in-house solution to help Bryant on the current roster.

Unfortunately, Wheatley probably won't be ready to contribute on Day 1, but it shouldn't be too long before he develops into a solid starter. Wheatley has good length at 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds and can wear multiple hats, with the ability to play box or free safety.

In coverage, Wheatley has shown improvement and has sufficient speed to keep up with faster assignments. He isn't afraid to get dirty in the run game, either, with the Penn State product posting an 82.7 grade in run defense, per PFF.

Round 2, Pick 60: WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut

UConn wideout Skyler Bell. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chicago's wide receivers room hasn't been the center of attention like the team's needs on defense, but the Bears need to add more competition and depth after trading away DJ Moore.

Rome Odunze and Luther Burden have no doubt shown plenty of promise, but neither one is exactly a set-and-forget long-term starter quite yet. The Bears also have shaky depth, with Kalif Raymond and Jahdae Walker set to take the No. 3 and No. 4 receiver roles. Things are even shakier beyond them.

Bell is an intriguing prospect at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds. His 4.4 speed would offer an explosive downfield threat to Chicago's unit, and he offers versatility to play on the outside or in the slot, something Burden and Odunze also offer.

While that's all well and good, we think this might be a tad early for the Bears to address their need at wide receiver. Not to mention, many projections have Bell as a third-round pick, so Chicago might be able to wait and still get him in the following round.

Round 3, Pick 89: DL Darrell Jackson Jr, Florida State

The Bears need more pass-rush juice and run-stopping ability on the interior of their defensive line. A 27th-ranked run defense isn't going to cut it and someone other than Gervon Dexter has to supply pressure up the middle.

Unfortunately, Jackson wouldn't check the box of an impact pass-rusher on the interior, but he is a plus run defender who can clog lanes and stuff opposing rushing attacks.

In 2025, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman posted an 81.3 PFF run defense grade. He's going to need some development at the next level, but that's what the Bears will have to expect at this stage in the draft. Getting an above-average run-stopped in the third round makes for good value.

Grade for Sobleski's mock draft: C

Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We like the Bears taking care of needs at edge rusher, safety, wide receiver and interior defensive line, but we're not in love with all of the specific players he gives Chicago.

Adding to that, the lack of a cornerback selection is a problem for us. Chicago cannot depend on Tyrique Stevenson for a starting job and, at the very least, competition is needed.

If we were to change things up, we'd hold off on taking a wide receiver until the fourth round and would instead draft a cornerback on Day 2.

All in all, we wouldn't hate this haul for the Bears, but general manager Ryan Poles can do better.