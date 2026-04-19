Every Expert Mock Draft First-Round Pick for Bears — And What They’re Missing

After months of rumors and speculation, the 2026 NFL Draft is almost upon us and the Chicago Bears are just days away from being on the clock with the No. 25 overall pick.

Chicago has seven selections in total over the course of the three-day event, including at least one in each of the first four rounds and two in the second, as well as a pair in the seventh.

But, as we know, there is no greater hype for any part of the draft than in the first round, which is why so many experts decide to do mock drafts with just one round of projections.

With the draft coming later this week, we're taking a tour of mock drafts from some of the most respected NFL Draft experts and seeing who they are picking for the Bears in Round 1. We'll also point out where they went wrong, where applicable.

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Pick: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

The Bears need more edge rusher help opposite Montez Sweat, as Dayo Odeyingbo is anything but guaranteed to contribute in 2026 after a lackluster 2025 campaign that saw him tear his Achilles.

Young has the goods to check that box and make the kind of immediate impact the Bears need. He posted 6.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and Pro Football Focus grades of 85.1 in run defense and 81.6 in the pass-rush last season, showing Young may be able to help bolster Chicago's suspect run defense, also.

The big concern with Kiper's pick is Young's history of off-the-field issues, which are no doubt a red flag. Keldric Faulk was on the board in this spot in Kiper's mock and would be the safer pick. Faulk didn't have a great history of production in college, as was the case with Young, but he was just as good in run defense.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Pick: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Another box-checking pick for the Bears. Parker brings a solid track record of production from college after he posted 21.5 sacks over the past three years, including 11 in 2024.

Like Young and Faulk, Parker provides an edge rusher who can also help out in the run game after he notched a 77.5 in the run game in 2025.

The problem with this selection is that Parker has been widely viewed as a second-round selection, so this might be a reach for Chicago. Perhaps the Bears could trade back and still land the Clemson product late in the first or early in the second.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Chicago's need at safety is obvious. The signing of Coby Bryant gives the Bears one starter at the position, but the departures of Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker leave Chicago one man short.

McNeil-Warren can step into the box safety role vacated by Brisker leaving. He's got great size (6-foot-3, 201 pounds), length and the right level of nasty to get his hands dirty, especially in run defense, where he posted an 86.5 PFF grade last season. The Toledo product was very good in coverage, also, with a 91.8, ranking as the second-best among safeties in the nation.

Our only gripe with Jeremiah's pick is we'd like to see the Bears come away with an edge rusher in Round 1. That said, if McNeill-Warren is the best player on the board in this spot, Chicago will have done just fine for itself.

Todd McShay, The Ringer

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pick: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon (No. 22, via trade with LAC)

McShay has the Bears moving up to No. 22 with the Los Angeles Chargers in a deal that has the Bears giving up pick Nos. 25 and 129 (fourth round) to go get Thieneman.

The Oregon safety has been one of the biggest risers during the pre-draft process, with Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com hearing he could go as high as just outside the top 10.

It's not hard to see why there's so much hype for Thieneman. His football IQ and instincts are off the charts, and he has the elite athleticism to match. The Oregon product could be a fit at box safety, free safety, or even in the slot, and that kind of special versatility would be invaluable for Chicago's defense.

Again, our only gripe is we don't want to see the Bears leave Round 1 without an edge rusher, but Thieneman would be a fantastic consolation prize.