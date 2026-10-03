Coby Bryant's Cryptic Post Has Bears Fans Dreaming of Best-Case Scenario

The Chicago Bears' defense was dealt a devastating blow during training camp when it was discovered that safety Coby Bryant suffered a long-term injury.

Bryant got hurt during practice one day and after it was initially believed he had avoided a significant injury, Bryan't injury was instead confirmed to be a four-to-six month issue.

That means Bryant could potentially miss the entire season, and a December return, at least according to the initial timeline, is the best-case scenario.

However, Bryant, who is in the midst of recovering from his small fracture that required surgery, posted a cryptic tweet on X on Friday that had many Bears fans wondering if he hinted at an earlier return.

What does it all mean?

We have no idea exactly, but some Bears fans are taking this as a sign that Bryant could get back sooner than expected, or at least at the shorter end of the timeline.

"I’VE SEEN ENOUGH. COBY BRYANT IS COMING BACK SOON," Bearsszn wrote.

"I’m totally not gonna overreact to this," Harrison Graham of Chat Sports wrote.

"That week 6 come back gonna be meaannnn," another Bears fan wrote.

Again, we have no clue what this post actually means, but we would be lying if we said it didn't pique our interest and leave us wondering if Bryant might be back early or right at four months.

Or, maybe this post has nothing to do with his recovery timeline at all, but that's the least fun option we have here.

An elite duo?

Chicago Bears defensive back Coby Bryant (2) runs with the ball during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryant was signed to a three-year, $40 million contract to be the starter at safety. His return at any point would provide a huge jolt to Chicago's defense, especially because of the tandem he will form with Dillon Thieneman.

The rookie first-round pick is already playing at a high level just three games into his career and he hasn't even fully developed yet, so even better play is ahead of Thieneman.

"Each and every day, each and every week, he continues to improve," Dennis Allen said, per Larry Mayer of ChicagoBears.com. "He's starting to get a better feel for the defense, a better feel for how the offense is trying to attack us. He's becoming the guy that we thought that he would be when we evaluated him in college.

"I think any time you have a guy that's got the speed and the range back there, they kind of become an eraser," Allen added. "They eliminate explosive plays. He's still in the early part of his development. I think there's still a lot of growth left for him."

Putting Bryant together with Thieneman could give the Bears one of the very best safety tandems in the NFL.

And, if Jaylon Johnson can get his act together, Kyler Gordon can return and get back to form and Malik Muhammad is able to keep playing the way he has, Chicago's secondary has the potential to be scary good.