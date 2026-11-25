Chicago Bears fans have seen a lot of bad football in the decades since their last Super Bowl win, but arguably none worse than the Matt Eberflus era. As head coach of the Bears for two and a half seasons, Eberflus oversaw the longest losing streak in franchise history (14 games), finished with the second-lowest winning percentage (.304), and became the only head coach in franchise history to never beat the Green Bay Packers.

This era of failure culminated in Chicago's humiliating loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day of 2024, a game that lives in infamy. The Bears trailed 20-23 in the game's final minute as Caleb Williams was sacked at midfield with 36 seconds remaining. Eberflus inexplicably declined to call a timeout as the offense seemed unaware of the running clock. The ball was snapped with seven seconds left, Williams threw a pass to Rome Odunze, but it fell incomplete as the clock hit zero.

The Bears fired Eberflus after this Thanksgiving disaster, the first time in franchise history that the Bears fired a head coach midseason. It was more than warranted as Eberflus seemed to have lost the locker room entirely. Multiple reports alleged that Bears players confronted Eberflus openly about failing to call a timeout late in the game.

However, this catastrophic loss proved to be a blessing in disguise. Three months later, the Bears hired Ben Johnson as their next head coach, and he's led the Bears to a 20-9 record, including the playoffs, since then. Now, in Week 12 of his second season, Johnson has a chance to avenge the Bears of a loss which he helped deliver. The Bears face the Lions on Thanksgiving again this year with control of the NFC North on the line.

Two years has changed the Chicago Bears beyond recognition

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the sidelines at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Bears could not be more different from the team that took the field for what ended up being Eberflus' final game with the franchise. Instead of riding a five-game losing streak into this holiday showdown, the Bears have won their last five games. Even better, they haven't trailed for a single second in any of those games.

In 2024, Caleb Williams was an overwhelmed rookie trapped behind a shoddy offensive line in a stale offense. Today, Williams leads one of the best offenses in the league with an offensive line that includes the inaugural Protector of the Year. The old Bears defense struggled to get after the quarterback, but these Bears are currently Top 4 in total sacks and only six behind the leaders.

I say all that to say this: nothing from the last Thanksgiving matchup between these two teams can inform us about what's going to happen on Thursday. Not even last year's games, the first under Ben Johnson, can tell us much about what to expect.

How the Bears win on Thursday

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'll have more to say about what the Bears' gameplan for Thursday should be as we get closer to kickoff. For now, suffice it to say that the Bears are going to have to lean on Caleb Williams to get the job done. The running game has stagnated, and the Bears' defense, while much improved, hasn't faced an offense as potent as Detroit's. Meanwhile, Williams has grown by leaps and bounds in his third NFL season.

That's exactly what should give Bears fans hope. Two years ago, relying on Williams to carry the team would have been a fool's errand. Now, that's just what's expected of him as the franchise quarterback. We saw him do it against the defending champs in Week 8, he just needs to do it again to put the Bears in the driver's seat of the division.

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