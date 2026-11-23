When the Chicago Bears struggle on offense the way they did in Week 11, the last thing the team can afford is a turnover.

The Bears had not one, but two on Sunday in the 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints, with Caleb Williams throwing a pick on a tipped pass and D'Andre Swift losing a fumble.

Swift's fumble came in the fourth quarter, when the Bears were holding a 21-10 lead. Thankfully, it didn't prove to be costly, as Chicago's defense got a stop on the next series.

That said, just because the fumble didn't impact the Bears doesn't mean head coach Ben Johnson won't punish him for it.

Ben Johnson answer to D'Andre Swift fumble

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, head coach Ben Johnson had a one-word response when asked if he had anything else to say to Swift following his latest fumble.

"With Swift, when he puts the ball on the ground (against the Saints), I know you've talked to him about it already. Is there anything more to say to him or no?" a reporter asked.

"No," Johnson replied.

The fact that Johnson had no desire to give a longer response like he did the last time Swift fumbled tells you everything you need to know about how frustrated the Bears head coach is.

There is no doubt Swift is in the dog house, but will that be enough for him to get benched?

Will Bears bench D'Andre Swift?

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) carries the ball during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't the first time Swift has fumbled away the ball this season. Swift also lost a fumble in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, and in Week 4 versus the New York Jets.

The latter fumble got Swift benched in the second half, which led to a more detailed response from Johnson than the one he gave after the Week 11 turnover. That's why Johnson's one-word answer on Sunday was very telling.

"Yeah, it's very uncharacteristic," he said of Swift's fumbling issue after Week 4. "I think the (fumble against the Jets) was egregious, though. That's one that we can't have.

"There's too many times where the ball is getting away from our body and he knows that. And he takes a lot of pride in it, hence why it's never been an issue over the course of his career."

We would definitely put the possibility of a Swift benching on the table or, at the very least, a reduced workload in Week 12.

The Bears have the option to take one of those two approaches thanks to the presence of Kyle Monangai, who returned in Week 11 after missing the last five games. Monangai has actually been the Bears' best running back when on the field this season.

That said, the Bears are also slated to play a massively important game against the Detroit Lions in Week 12 on Thanksgiving, so that could deter Johnson from punishing his veteran back.

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