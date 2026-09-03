Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift Leave Chicago Bears Practice Early With Injuries

The Chicago Bears have two new injuries to be concerned about with about a week and a half to go before the start of the 2026 campaign.

According to The Athletic's Dan Wiederer, wide receiver Rome Odunze and running back D'Andre Swift both exited Thursday's practice early with injuries.

Wiederer notes that Odunze exited in the first hour of the session and Swift left near the end of practice. What's more troubling is Wiederer noting that Swift was in "significant discomfort."

"WR Rome Odunze left the field with a trainer in the first hour," Wiederer reported. "RB D’Andre Swift left in the final stages and appeared to be in significant discomfort as he went inside the shed beside Field 3."

The Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond adds that it looked to be a right leg issue for Odunze, while Swift appeared to have an issue with his "midsection or core area."

The early good news for Odunze is that the wideout "wasn't overly concerned" and "he tried to stay in" before trainers took him off the field, Hammond added.

A nightmare offseason with injuries

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a disaster for the Bears when it comes to injuries this offseason.

Along with the three players on the PUP list, Kyler Gordon, Noah Sewell and Shemar Turner (Turner's and Sewell's injuries were suffered last season), the Bears have 12 players on injured reserve, and they had 13 before releasing Jaylon Jones.

In addition to the injuries to Odunze and Swift, the Bears have also been without wide receiver Luther Burden and running back Kyle Monangai at practice during the offseason, although Burden has since returned to action.

As for Monangai, he is dealing with a hyperextended knee that has him week to week, according to head coach Ben Johnson, but his backfield mate, Swift, did say he's running and looks good, so Monangai might be back soon.

And the Bears will certainly need him back as soon as possible if Swift is forced to miss an extended period of time.

D'Andre Swift's, Rome Odunze's 2026 outlooks

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) run on the field during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Swift and Odunze are going to be hugely important to the Bears' offense in 2026.

Despite Monangai's ascension last season, Swift is going to be the team's No. 1 running back once again this season and he's coming off a year in which he broke 1,000 yards on the ground.

Odunze is slated to be Chicago's No. 1 wide receiver, but we only say "slated" because he has yet to cement himself for that role during his two-year career.

He looked to be on his way to doing so last season but injury cost him five games and he finished with 661 yards and six scores in 12 contests. Seeing as how he only played in 12 games in 2025, his injury is especially ominous.