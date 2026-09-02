Kyle Monangai Injury Update From D'Andre Swift Gives Hope For Bears RB's Week 1 Status

One day after head coach Ben Johnson provided a less than ideal injury update on running back Kyle Monangai, his backfield mate, D'Andre Swift, offered some hope for the second-year rusher.

On Tuesday, head coach Ben Johnson labeled Monangai as week to week, which was the same label Johnson gave Monangai the last time he provided an injury update on the 2025 seventh-rounder, who is recovering from a hyperextended knee

Johnson's update also put Monangai's Week 1 status firmly in doubt considering the Bears are less than two weeks away from their season-opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Carolina Panthers.

However, Swift offered up at least a shred of hope that Monangai might be ready to take the field in Week 1 after all.

Kyle Monangai injury update

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) hands off to running back Kyle Monangai (25) during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Monangai did not practice on Wednesday, he did show a sign of progress.

When speaking to reporters after practice, Swift said Monangai was has progressed to running, according to Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears.

Swift also remarked that Monangai "looks good to me," per Josh Buckhalter of Clocker Sports.

Of course, this doesn't confirm Monangai will be ready for Week 1, but it is the first semblance of progress we have heard about the Bears running back since his injury.

The Bears do not have to release their first injury report for Week 1 until Wednesday of next week, so, barring a clear update from the team before then, that's when we'll have a clearer understanding of where Monangai stands.

Bears' backup plan for Monangai

Chicago Bears running back Salvon Ahmed (36) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Monangai is forced to sit out in Week 1, the Bears are going to put more on the plate of Swift, who has been routinely praised throughout the offseason for how good he has looked.

Roschon Johnson is the only other running back on the roster, but he is also not an effective runner, something he has proven time and time again during his career.

Salvon Ahmed routinely outshined Johnson as a runner during the offseason, both in training camp and the preseason, but failed to make the cut because Johnson is better on special teams. The Bears did, however, keep him on the practice squad.

So, not only would we expect Ahmed to get elevated from the practice squad for Week 1 if Monangai is ruled out, we would expect him to get the bulk or all of the carries Swift doesn't receive.

For Monangai owners in fantasy football, don't concern yourself with picking up either one, as neither Johnson nor Ahmed figure to get enough touches to warrant starting consideration.

Not to mention, Monangai's injury clearly isn't shaping up to be a long-term issue.

Does Kyle Monangai have fantasy value?

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As far as his overall fantasy value goes, Monangai no doubt has some, even though he's going to be splitting work with Swift.

The Bears have a run-heavy offense, as evidenced by Chicago finishing with the fifth-most rushing attempts in the NFL last season, so there will be ample chances for both backs to eat.

From Week 7 on last season, when Monangai started garnering regular touches, he ranked as RB23 overall in PPR formats. That makes him a solid flex option.

Swift is the top back to own in Chicago's backfield, but Monangai is still a worthwhile addition for fantasy owners looking for more help at running back around the midway point of drafts.