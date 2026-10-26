Bears Trade Deadline Tracker: Every Rumor For Chicago With 2 Weeks to Go

With the NFL trade deadline falling on Nov. 10, the Chicago Bears have about two more weeks to improve their roster before that avenue is closed for the rest of the season.

This year's trade deadline is a week later than it was last year, with the NFL deciding to push it back a week. That was a smart move because it opens up the possibility for more trades because teams will have a bit more clarity on where they stand.

After starting the season 5-2, the Bears look like a true contender, so we'd expect them to make at least one move, and more specifically, a move on the defensive side of the ball.

With two weeks left to go, trade rumors are already swirling around the Bears. You can follow all of the latest ones in our tracker below. The newest rumor is at the top.

Bears have called Chargers about Mack

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's even more smoke to the fire that the Bears are trying to acquire Khalil Mack.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that the Bears have "already talked to" the Chargers about a Mack trade.

Glazer also said he believes the Bears will be "more aggressive" than their NFC North counterparts.

"I know they've already talked to, you know, the Chargers, saying, 'Hey, what about a guy like Khalil Mack?' I think they're going to be very aggressive. Ryan Poles, that's what he does. More aggressive than the other teams in that division," Glazer said.

With that, Mack to the Bears continues to pick up steam.

Bears "keep calling" Chargers about Mack?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During a segment on Sunday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter touched on the Khalil Mack situation and, while doing so, said, "You have to wonder if a team like the Chicago Bears will keep calling."

That seems to imply the Bears have already called Los Angeles about a trade for the nine-time Pro Bowler, but he may also just be saying the Bears could be persistent in inquiring about Mack if they are turned down by the Chargers at first. We can't say for sure.

If it is indeed the former, the plot thickens.

Bears expected to pursue Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack at training camp press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport wrote on Sunday that the Bears are "expected" to make a play for Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack.

"There is expected to be interest in Mack from teams such as the Chicago Bears, but the Los Angeles Chargers have given no indication that they are willing to make any trades at this time. The Chargers (0-6) insist they are trying to win games, but that doesn't mean they're not going to get calls on Mack in the coming weeks," Rapoport and Schefter said.

The Chargers' stance on trading Mack might be "no" right now, but at 0-6, they would be silly not to, especially with the possibility that Mack could retire after this season, something he contemplated before deciding to play in 2026.

The Bears absolutely need more depth at edge rusher. We need not look further than what has transpired in the last few weeks to know that is the case after Dayo Odeyingbo got hurt and landed on injured reserve and Montez Sweat got suspended.

The reality is, things can change very quickly, so while the Bears have a positive situation now, that may not be the case all year.

Adding to that, there is no such thing as too much help at edge rusher and the Bears can increase their chances of making a Super Bowl run by beefing up the position.

Acquiring Mack would certainly do that, as the future Hall of Famer and former Bear has three sacks in six games this season.