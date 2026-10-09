Salvon Ahmed May Be Due For Big Bears Opportunity With Kyle Monangai Ruled Out

The Chicago Bears have ruled running back Kyle Monangai out for their Week 5 matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The news of the team's 324-yard leader creates intriguing opportunities all over the running back room.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson shared uncertainty about how long Monangai will remain out. Reports peg Monangai as a potential several-week absence from Chicago's offense. He's been seen in a walking boot.

"Bears RB Kyle Monangai is dealing with a turf toe injury, placing uncertainty around his availability over the next 1-2 weeks, per sources, though he’s hoping to play through it and the team/player are still managing the situation," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said.

Roschon Johnson could be due for significant reps against Green Bay with the Monangai injury news. No one stands to gain the most in terms of raw carries and breakout potential than Johnson. Injuries held Johnson back in 2025, but he could greatly benefit for one or more on Sunday afternoon.

Whether D'Andre Swift's hip and knee injuries hold him back from being a factor during the NFC North Divisional clash is another major question. Johnson said Swift "should" be able to go, but how durable he'll be remains a mystery.

That might open up the possibility of a practice squad gameday elevation for running back Salvon Ahmed to serve as a depth piece behind Swift and/or Johnson against the Packers.

Zavier Scott, the other option, has spent less time with the organization and doesn't have the built-in advantages Ahmed does.

Salvon Ahmed May Get First Big Chance Since 2023

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears running back Salvon Ahmed (36) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahmed hasn't gotten an NFL regular season snap since 2023. Ahmed was a member of the Miami Dolphins and averaged 2.8 yards per carry on 22 carries that year. He was able to find the end zone once.

Ahmed spoke to fulfilling his purpose on the Bears after Chicago's 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in the preseason.

"It’s just God’s favor and God’s blessings. Coming out here, I just want to progress every single day. That was just the first game, we’ve got a lot more to go. I’m just happy to be here and I just want to fulfill my purpose for myself and this team," Ahmed said after a two-carry, 17-yard performance.

Now, Ahmed could have the chance to fulfill his purpose of being an emergency body who stayed ready for this chance.

After two seasons on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad and on the IR, Ahmed's chance could be transformational to his career.

Salvon Ahmed Has Strong Connection to Bears Coaching Staff

Ahmed has spoken to the connection he has with Bears running backs coach Eric Studesville, who was with Ahmed in Miami Gardens during his most productive professional campaigns.

Specifically, Ahmed spoke to the confidence Studesville has helped instill in him.

"I spent a big portion of my career with [Bears running backs coach], so just being out here with him, he gives me a lot of confidence," Ahmed said.

That familiarity is an ace in the hole for Ahmed to get any potential leftover backup opportunities over Scott in Week 5.

Whether or not that translates to a substantial role on Sunday, or an eventual promotion off the PS, with possibly two backs ahead of him in the pecking order still remains to be seen.

Ahmed is in a better position than he's been, though, with Monangai ruled out.