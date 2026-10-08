Injury Update Casts Doubt on Kyle Monangai's Status for Week 5 vs Packers

The Chicago Bears may be without one of their top offensive playmakers for their Week 5 division showdown with the Green Bay Packers. Despite a positive injury update from head coach Ben Johnson on Wednesday, Kyle Monangai was once again listed as a 'Did Not Participate' on Thursday's injury report, and now we know why.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Monangai is dealing with a turf toe injury, which shrouds his status for at least this upcoming game in doubt. If Monangai is unable to play on Sunday, the Bears will likely have to turn to third-string running back and four-year veteran Roschon Johnson. Johnson has just four rushing attempts all season, and all four of those came in last week's game.

The Bears' rushing attack becomes one-dimensional without Kyle Monangai

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai celebrates after a touchdown at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 5 is a critical opportunity for the Bears, and they're already going into that game with a severe handicap. Caleb Williams still isn't practicing as he recovers from his hamstring injury, and Ben Johnson already named Tyson Bagent as the starting quarterback. Bagent showed last week that he can be relied on to deliver wins, but the offense's ceiling is much, much lower with him under center than it is with Williams.

That's what makes Monangai's availability so important. Without him, the Bears' rushing attack becomes one-dimensional behind D'Andre Swift. I mean that without any disrespect towards Swift, who has proven that he can take over games just like Monangai does. His explosive performance in the season opener powered the Bears to their historic 59-point Week 1 debut.

But the Bears' offense functions best when their rushing attack is a two-headed monster. When either Swift or Monangai are out, it becomes far more difficult for Ben Johnson to attack defenses the way he wants to. Roschon Johnson can handle a few rushing attempts, but the Bears would have to lean heavily on Swift if Monangai is unable to go.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai reacts after a play at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers may be circling the drain, but they're still a dangerous opponent, and they'll be playing like their entire season is on the line (in many ways, it is). Every divisional game can go sideways in a New York minute, and if the Bears don't have both of their starting running backs available, even a short-handed Packers defense may be able to derail the Bears' offense, especially with the crowd of Lambeau Field at their backs.

Bears fans will just have to hold onto hope and wait for the Friday injury report to be released. At this point, seeing Monangai listed as 'Questionable' is probably the best-case scenario.