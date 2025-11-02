Should the Chicago Bears consider Breece Hall at Jets' asking price?
The Jets are asking for a third-round pick in return for Breece Hall on the trade market, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
No one's questioning whether Hall is a good running back. He currently sits at eighth in the league with 581 yards on the ground and has averaged five yards per carry. He also ranks 11th in receiving among running backs with 178 more yards through the air.
I fully understand the Jets being somewhat bullish on their asking price for Hall. He's been their best offensive player this year, and it's not particularly close (although Garrett Wilson has been held back by poor quarterback play).
Still, a day two selection is a bit rich for a running back who appears destined to hit the open market if another team doesn't trade for him. They could franchise tag him (which would risk significantly lowering his trade value if he refuses to sign it), but, for whatever reason, he's clearly not in their future plans at this point.
The fact of the matter is, he shouldn't be worth more to any other team than he is to New York. I know they just broke the bank on two other members of his draft class in Wilson and Sauce Gardner, but they still have roughly $96 million at their disposal next year. They wouldn't have to give up draft capital to land him, and he's shown no signs of slowing down at 24 years old.
While the draft capital is the biggest reason why I'm against the Bears trading for Hall, it's not the only one. I genuinely don't think they need him.
One month ago, I would've been singing a much different tune. I would've hoped they'd jump at the opportunity to bring a running back of Hall's caliber to the Windy City. Whatever changes they made to their running game over the Bye Week worked wonders, though. D'Andre Swift and seventh-round selection Kyle Monangai have played great in recent weeks, and the offensive line bullied both the Commanders' and Saints' defensive fronts.
The idea of trading a day-two selection for Hall, only to pay him a top-five contract among running backs seems much more desperate today than it did before the ground game found its footing.
Even with Ryan Poles' less-than-stellar track record of third-round selections over the years, I'd pass on Hall at this point. They should stand pat with Swift and Monangai and see how far the duo can take them.