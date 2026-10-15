Six Bears Who Need a Bounce Back Game in Week 6 vs Falcons

Despite a disastrous Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears are not in dire straits, nor is their season already over. The fact is that they're currently 3-2, tied with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers for second in the NFC North, and they're set to see Caleb Williams return from injury this week. It's far too early to panic, though that won't stop some Bears fans from firing up the mock draft generators.

Just because the team is in a good place, however, doesn't mean that every player is safe. Some Bears' careers are currently circling the drain, and they'll need a bounce back game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 just to have a prayer of sticking around in Chicago beyond this season. Others need a good game on Sunday just to remind the fans and the NFL world who they are.

With that in mind, here are five players and one coach who need to put their best foot forward in their next game.

1. Jaylon Johnson

Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson reacts after a touchdown at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylon Johnson is the Bears' $76 million question. Can the two-time Pro Bowler pull out of this rut, or is his career well and truly in a tailspin? If the former, then Johnson needs to prove it by playing the best football of his life for the final two-thirds of the season, and that starts on Sunday. If the latter, then I expect this to be the last we see of Jaylon Johnson in a Bears uniform, and what a tragic turn of events that would be.

2. Ben Johnson

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his seat is not nearly as hot as the other Johnson's, head coach Ben Johnson didn't exactly cover himself in glory last week. His team was favored to win at Lambeau Field for the first time in 20 years, and yet his offense could muster up only seven points. No, Johnson didn't throw four interceptions or lose a fumble, but as the head coach, the buck stops with him.

The fact is that Johnson has a rivalry problem, and though the Atlanta Falcons aren't a rival, he desperately needs a high-scoring game to remind the league that he's still one of the top offensive minds in the world.

3. Cairo Santos

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos kicks a field goal against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cairo Santos' missed field goal attempt against the Packers didn't cost them the game, but it robbed the team of any hope of building momentum and catching the Packers in another comeback. Santos, who turns 35 next month, has been arguably the best kicker in franchise history, but his short range and occasional mind-boggling missed kicks prevent the fans from feeling too confident when he takes the field.

In order to put the fanbase at ease, Satos needs to boot a couple of field goals from at least 40 yards away on Sunday.

4. D'Andre Swift

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift carries the ball against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season has not been a good one for D'Andre Swift. Since his explosive performance in the season-opener, Swift has struggled mightily, scoring just one touchdown and averaging less than four yards per carry. Last week, he only got nine rushing attempts even with Kyle Monangai ruled out with a turf toe injury.

If Monangai is still unable to play in Week 6, one would hope that we'd see a heavy dose of D'Andre Swift in the running game, and he needs to be ready to deliver another big performance. The Bears didn't sign him to a three-year extension in August just to see him become a backup running back, after all.

5. Dillon Thieneman

Chicago Bears S Dillon Thieneman attempts a pass-breakup in a game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' first-round rookie is having a terrific debut season so far, but Week 5 wasn't his best effort. He allowed a 112.5 passer rating to quarterback Jordan Love, according to Pro Football Network. He was also in position to break up a 3rd-and-22 heave into the endzone, but he didn't get his head around and allowed a touchdown, which pretty much ended the game.

Thieneman's a rookie, and he's going to take his rookie lumps. That play and that whole game was one of them. But now he needs to show that he's mature enough to not let one rough game beget another. Whether Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. plays through his injury or not, there should be ample opportunities for Thieneman to course-correct in Week 6.

6. Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams watches during a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike the rest of this list, Williams is not yet confirmed to be playing on Sunday, though all signs are pointing to his return in Week 6. If he does in fact play, Williams needs a bounce back game more for the sake of the team than himself. Clearly this offense doesn't work nearly as well without Williams, and a case could be made that they'd currently be 5-0 had he never got hurt back in Week 2.

Nevertheless, if the Bears are to avoid back-to-back losses and a 3-3 start to the season, they need Williams to return with a vengeance. As for Williams himself, some folks around the NFL world were quick to forget the 59-point performance he dropped on the raod against a very good Carolina Panthers team in the season opener. A Week 6 barnburner would be the best way to remind the NFL exactly who he is.