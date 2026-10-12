If there's one thing clear after the Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it's that the Chicago Bears need Caleb Williams back.

After the debacle that was Tyson Bagent's showing on Sunday, all eyes are now on Williams, who is hoping to return for the Week 6 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport laid out the situation with Williams and he said that "all signs point to" Williams making his return after a three-week absence.

"My understanding at the beginning of this whole thing was three to four weeks with a hamstring. He has missed three weeks," Rap said. "All signs point to Caleb Williams being back on the field this week for Chicago, which considering the way it went this past Sunday, would be quite good news."

Rapoport is basing that on all of the evidence we've seen since last week that shows Williams is, at the very least, very close.

Overwhelming amount of positive evidence

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Optimism for Williams' Week 6 return has been building up since Friday, when the Bears signal-caller took part in his first practice since he suffered the Grade 2 hamstring strain in Week 2.

After the limited session, Williams was given the questionable tag before being made inactive on Sunday. However, the bigger note was how Williams was working out on the field before kickoff and seemed to be moving around perfectly fine.

#Bears QB Caleb Williams warming up pregame vs. Packers at Lambeau Field. Williams is questionable (hamstring) today. @fox32news pic.twitter.com/Y5KO7NDNdW — FOX 32 Sports (@fox32sports) October 11, 2026

We also know, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, that Williams is "pushing to play" this coming Sunday.

"Really good news for the Bears the other day, with Caleb Williams returning to practice with that hamstring injury," Garafolo said.

"Not good news for (Week 5), really for next week, because this is Williams starting to work his way back and pushing to play next week. That's what I am told by multiple sources here," Garafolo went on to add. "The team is going to see how he does through the course of the week, so we really don't know how this is going to go, but this is Williams trying to get back right on the timeline."

After the loss to Green Bay, even head coach Ben Johnson would not rule out Williams making his return against the Falcons.

"(Williams is) on track," Johnson said. "We'll see if that's Atlanta or after. I think it's going to be close."

Not hard to see why Rapoport is saying "all signs point to" Williams making his return in Week 6. Every key indicator tells us that.

Now, we wait for our next injury update on Williams, which could come from Johnson on Monday, or from the injury report on Wednesday.

Until then, we wait...