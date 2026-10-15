Why Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Feels Confident to Play Through Injury vs. Bears

Michael Penix Jr. didn’t go into specifics on the severity of his rib injury sustained from a big hit from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson towards the end of regulation in the Atlanta Falcons’ 30-23 overtime loss on Sunday Night Football.

But the third-year quarterback feels he’s on track to play on Sunday when Atlanta hosts the Chicago Bears in Week 6.

“They’re good, they’re getting better every day,” Penix told reporters Wednesday when asked about the injury. “I felt good today at practice, and I know I’m going to continue to feel good. I just got to stay on top of my rehab and make sure I’m doing all the right things.”

Penix underwent an MRI on Monday, the day after the injury, during the team recovery day. The Falcons also didn’t practice on Tuesday, which is a standard off day across the NFL.

Penix was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. He sported the flak jacket he typically wears in games to protect his ribs.

Afterward, he said that though he experiences some discomfort at times, he “made every throw.”

“I feel good to go this week. So that’s the plan,” Penix said.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski also added that, barring a setback, Penix is on track to play this Sunday against Chicago. The game is shaping up as a battle of young rising star quarterbacks from the 2024 NFL Draft class, as Caleb Williams is in good shape to return from his grade two hamstring strain in Week 2.

Falcons fans everywhere may have taken a sigh of relief that Penix’s injury doesn’t seem severe.

Atlanta has been through enough quarterback problems in the young NFL season.

The first two weeks of the season were a disaster as Cooper Rush started.

Then, against Baltimore, Tua Tagovailoa, who was contending with Penix for the starting job all offseason, made his first appearance.

Tagovailoa came in, completed a 20-yard pass to Drake London in overtime, then gave the full volatile “Tua experience” the next play by throwing the football directly to Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton to clinch the win for Baltimore, sending a sea of Falcons fans draped in red at Mercedes-Benz Stadium home disappointed.

Penix has been critical to the Falcons’ success and has reignited the offense since returning from his partially torn ACL injury from a season ago.

As the starter, the offense averages 32 points per game. Atlanta picked up 6.5 points per game without Penix in the lineup.

Falcons-Bears kicks off at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on FOX.

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