Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen cited the real problem facing the Bears as they try to figure out a way to contain Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions offense.



They knew this even before the offseason began, as far back as the 52-21 rout Detroit pinned on Ben Johnson in his return to coach against his old team. It was a key reason they sought specific players in free agency and the draft.



“I think the No. 1 thing is speed," Allen said. "They run every route as if they're getting the ball. They really stress the defense with the speed that they have. I think they've got a really good scheme. They execute it really well. The quarterback executes at a high level. Again, like I said, it's going to be a tremendous challenge for us. This is a really, really, really good offensive football team that we're facing. We've got to be on it.”



Gibbs' league-leading rushing total of 1,098 yards says he's both using his speed and being relied on now as a load-type back. He already has 222 rushing attempts, only 28 away from his career high.



Containing Jahmyr Gibbs is a really difficult task, but the Bears need to find a way to prevent him from making big plays in their showdown against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. pic.twitter.com/TUf5Nb9Lyi — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) November 24, 2026

"With this offense is, if you want to have some type of success against a team like this, you got to stop Gibbs," Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said. "I feel like a lot of stuff is ran through him."



When Ben Johnson coordinated the Lions offense, he had a close-up look at the issues Gibbs causes for defenses.



"The talent is on another level," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "Just the speed, the ability to burst and make guys miss, all that. But from afar, not in the building, it looks like he's added a little bit of size and mass to handle that workload. And so I know how many times he's touched the ball so far this year, but like I said before, I don't know why you wouldn't continue to feed him and feed him because as the game goes on, it just seems like ... eventually he's going to break through and end up having some big plays for you.



Jahmyr Gibbs just tied Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history before turning 25.



23 CAR, 98 RUSH YDS, 2 TD, 4 REC, 20 REC YDS vs Buccaneers.



Gibbs remains the OPOY favorite, with JSN right behind him. https://t.co/sh6pfsYxuG pic.twitter.com/g4cJLVE7UB — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 22, 2026

"So they're doing a great job. I think Hank Fraley is one of the best O-line coaches in the business and that plays a big part of Gibby's success. But, certainly, he's a unique talent in his own regard and big challenge for us."



The receiving complement



St. Brown's quickness, route running and hands have made him a Bears killer since back when he came into the league before Johnson was Lions offensive coordinator in 2021. Last season, he had 20 catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the two games against the Bears.



Williams is the field stretcher and had 10 catches for 182 yards last season in two games against his old coordinator's team.



"I do think it starts with Gibbs though," Johnson said. "If he's not the offensive player of the year right now, then he's gotta be top three. He's all over the place. He's leading the league in scrimmage yards and run game, pass game, it just seems like they can't get the ball to him enough. We've got our hands full with him."

"If he's not the offensive player of the year right now, then he's gotta be top three." Ben Johnson on Jahmyr Gibbs





So here are the Bears back face to face with the Lions' offense and quarterback Jared Goff has his speed targets. And where are the Bears defensively?



Throwback to Amon-Ra St. Brown showing off his INSANE burst 🔥pic.twitter.com/Inko6j1FWA — Kalshi Football (@KalshiFB) November 24, 2026

If Jeffery Simmons, Montez Sweat and Austin Booker can't get to Goff, their coverage is challenged. They brought in Coby Bryant because of the speed he added at safety and he hasn't played a down due to his knee/leg injury. They finally got Kyler Gordon back from injuries and he played five games, but now he's on the verge of being ruled out for a second straight game due to a shoulder injury.



Devin Bush and Dillon Thieneman are the speed additions left and still playing. So much will depend on the rush getting the heat on Goff or at least getting in his face to force him off his throwing point and disrupt timing.



Jeffery Simmons is a force multiplier along the defensive line who is unstoppable in 1-on-1 situations



He can power through double-team blocks to make plays, and he creates opportunities for his teammates. He’s playing at a DPOY caliber #Bears pic.twitter.com/tqQrNTzyTv https://t.co/KXyraH84sw — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 20, 2026

"When you have a lot of playmakers and you're not affecting the pocket, bad things happen," Simmons said.



Fortunately for the Bears, they have the player who can affect the pocket.

Simmons is only one player, though, and he's a defensive lineman at that. He can be double-teamed. It only takes a few passes to get out when a team brings as much speed to bear against a defense as Detroit does.



Jeffery Simmons definitely sacking Jared Goff at least twice and that’s bare minimum — D (@thisisdman) November 24, 2026