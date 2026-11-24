There are a few highly-anticipated matchups on the Thanksgiving Day slate of games and the contest between Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears is definitely one of them.

The Bears and Lions will meet for the first time this season with both sitting at 8-2. The winner will leave in first place in the NFC North, and a loss for the Bears could send them to as low as third place in the division while the Lions can't fall further than second with a loss.

This is an especially important game for the Bears, who sport an 0-2 record in the division and desperately need to notch an NFC North victory to help their tie-breaker situation. Chicago is also looking to exorcise the demons against a Lions team that has beaten it four straight times, and in seven of the last eight.

Now, a look at the biggest concerns the Bears have with their Week 12 opponent.

Lions' WR duo

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (left) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) warm up before playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit has one of the better one-two punches at wide receiver in the NFL in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, so Bears defensive backs will have their work cut out for them.

St. Brown is an elite playmaker in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field and is a menace after the catch, and Williams is a true deep threat with his game-breaking speed.

The Bears have been pretty good at limiting explosive plays in the passing game (20-plus yards) with 27 allowed this season, tied for the 10th-fewest in the NFL.

Other than the struggles that Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson have seen this season, another concern is the status of slot cornerback Kyler Gordon, who missed last week's game with a shoulder injury and was an estimated non-participant on Monday. Chicago desperately needs him on the field against the Lions.

Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs for breakaway yardage during the second half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gibbs is one of the very best running backs in the NFL, and one can absolutely make the argument he's the best in the league.

Not only is Gibbs incredibly explosive and capable of housing any carry he gets, he is also a tough runner between the tackles and can grind out yards that way, a quality he does not get enough credit for.

But that is not the extent of what Gibbs brings to the table. The Lions back is an elite pass-catcher out of the backfield, and so much so he can even line up in the slot and out wide. Entering Week 12, Gibbs has played 26 snaps in the slot and 24 on the outside.

The Bears sport the No. 7 run defense and are better equipped to slow Gibbs than they were before the Jeffery Simmons trade, but none of that means the superstar running back will be easy to limit.

Detroit's pass-rush

Detroit Lions defensive end DJ Wonnum (98) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lions' defense was dealt a devastating blow when the team lost Aidan Hutchinson for the season with a knee injury.

While that obviously hurts the Lions' pass-rush because Hutch is one of the better edge rushers in the business, that does not mean Detroit can't still rush the passer at an elite level.

If we remove Hutchinson's six sacks from the Lions' team total of 36, which ranks as the second-most in the NFL, they still have 30 and that would be good enough to be tied for fifth-most.

DJ Wonnum leads Detroit with seven sacks, and Alim McNeill brings the heat up the middle with his six sacks. Also keep an eye on rookie Derrick Moore, who is the next man up with Hutchinson sidelined. The rookie has 4.5 sacks, all of which have come in the last three games, so he's on a heater currently.

Lions' run defense

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Ben Johnson has said time and time again that he is not completely satisfied with the way the run game has operated this season, mostly because of efficiency. Chicago is third with 142.4 rushing yards per game but is averaging what is just an acceptable 4.2 yards per carry.

Rushing yards might be hard to come by this week, as the Lions sport the sixth-best run defense in the NFL.

We'll bring up McNeil again because he's a strong run defender, but guys like Malcolm Rodriguez, Brian Branch and others in the secondary make significant contributions, also.

The Bears are probably best served attacking the outside on the ground because it could be tough sledding up the middle.

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