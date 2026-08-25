The Chicago Bears Biggest X-Factors For the 2026 NFL Season

We're just over two weeks away from the start of the 2026 NFL season. With a promising young offensive nucleus and one of the league's premier coaching staffs, many expect the Bears to build on their impressive 2025 campaign.

However, they need a few players to come out swinging if they want to live up to those suddenly sky-high expectations. While everyone knows how vital Caleb Williams, Darnell Wright, and Jaylon Johnson are to their success, they also have a few players with unrealized ceilings (and floors).

Those players can effectively be categorized as X-factors. If they take a jump in 2026, concerns surrounding their respective unit will be dwarfed. Alternatively, if they struggle to do so, then their unit might struggle.

Who are some of the Bears most significant X-factors heading into the 2026 season?

Tyrique Stevenson

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) takes the field prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I mentioned above, Jaylon Johnson is the most important member of Chicago's secondary. Kyler Gordon will probably be their second-most vital cog once he returns from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. That leaves Stevenson as the likely third starting cover man, and he has questions of his own entering the 2026 campaign. None more important than: "Can he establish any semblance of consistency?"

Stevenson has shown plenty of promise over his first three seasons. Unfortunately, his bright flashes have always been followed by dreary and frustrating performances. He's never been able to escape the waves of inconsistency. With him entering a contract year, slaying that dragon has never been more important.

The Bears are widely expected to deploy a mediocre pass-rush this season. That puts more pressure on the secondary to hold up longer. Gordon's injury also magnifies Stevenson's impact. They'll need him to bring his A-game. If he does, that would be a huge boost for an already maligned secondary.

Jordan van den Berg

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (96) makes a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals running back Kentrel Bullock (31) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that Jordan van den Berg can already be considered an X-factor is a testament to everything the sixth-round selection has shown since the start of training camp. He proved the early training camp buzz was no fluke over the team's two preseason contests, as he flashed in both games.

While it's still far too early to crown the 24-year-old as a certifiable steal, there's no denying that the early signs are extremely promising. He's already been receiving first-team reps in practice and looks like a surefire early contributor.

Just how much he can contribute is what makes him an X-factor. We don't have any idea how high his ceiling can be. If he can become a force on the interior of Chicago's defensive line, that would go a long way in shoring up their biggest question mark on the defensive side of the ball from last season.

Luther Burden III

Jul 29, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You'll notice there is something that separates Luther Burden III from the rest of the players on this list. He's already proven that he can be a valuable contributor in his rookie season and has a relatively solid floor.

Still, the fact that he hasn't gotten close to scratching the surface of how good he can become is what makes him an X-factor for Chicago. You could also make the case that both Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland are in the same boat, as neither player has come close to reaching their potential either. However, I think you could make a strong case that he has the most volatility between his floor and ceiling among the trio.

Ben Johnson will surely make a concerted effort to spread the ball around among the trio (and Chicago's other pass-catchers, for that matter). However, if Burden explodes onto the scene this year, then a 1,300-yard season isn't out of the question. He absolutely has what it takes to become one of the league's premier receivers.

Austin Booker

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Austin Booker (94) forces Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) to fumble in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jordan van den Berg isn't the only defensive lineman who the Bears are counting on to make a leap in 2026. Edge rusher Austin Booker could hold the key to unlocking the team's stagnant pass-rush.

Concerns over the Bears' lack of movement in the edge rusher market this offseason will look premature if Booker puts up 8-10 sacks opposite Montez Sweat. With him putting up 4.5 sacks over the final 10 games after returning from Injured Reserve last season, that's where expectations should be set.

Alternatively, if Booker only makes a marginal improvement (or remains stagnant), then they'll run into the same issue they did last season. Montez Sweat has proven to be a dependable starter, but he needs a sidekick. If JVDB or Booker can't be that, then they'll need to FINALLY prioritize the position next offseason.

Ozzy Trapilo

Jun 3, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams must've known something we didn't when he nicknamed Ozzy Trapilo 'wolverine' last season. With his superhero-like recovery from rupturing his patellar tendon in January, he is truly the human embodiment of Marvel's Wolverine.

It's a good thing he's on his way back, too. The Bears' current left tackle situation is an absolute mess, and he's the only one already in-house who can fix it. Braxton Jones looks like the leader in the clubhouse to protect Caleb Williams' blindside in the season opener, but he'll only win the job by default if that's the case.

The job will be Trapilo's to keep once he's ready to return. With them already taking him off the PUP list last week, it's safe to assume he'll probably be back before midseason. Much like he did last season, they'll probably be counting on him to shore up the most glaring weak spot on the line at that point.