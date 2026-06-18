Predicting the Rookie Year Statistics For the Chicago Bears 2026 Draft Class

The Bears received mixed reviews for their 2026 draft haul. Virtually everyone praised the selection of Dillon Thieneman in the first round, but some took issue with the fact that they failed to add to the defensive line through the first five rounds.

While their front four on the defensive side of the ball was easily their biggest weakness from the first round onward (they desperately needed to add a second starter at safety opposite Coby Bryant), the board simply didn't fall their way in that regard. The defensive line well ran dry by the time they were on the board in the second round.

Still, there is plenty of reason for optimism for Chicago's rookie class. However, a few players might have to wait a few weeks (or more) before making their mark.

Dillon Thieneman

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) speaks during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It's difficult to imagine Dillon Thieneman entering a better situation for a rookie safety. He's entering a secondary with three projected starters with at least four years of experience under their belt and is being coached by one of the league's most well-respected defensive coordinators. His position coach is also one of the league's finest teachers at the art of takeaways.

Each of the factors mentioned above (combined with Thieneman's undeniable talent) could see him put up numbers with some of the best defenders in the class. It's been 35 years since a rookie safety was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. Can Thieneman break that streak?

Prediction: 85 tackles, 7 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles

Logan Jones

May 8, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Logan Jones (54) stretches during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Logan Jones wasn't on many second-round bingo cards for the Bears. While they were expected to be in the market for a center of the future, nobody expected them to target the position with their first pick in the second round.

Unlike most second-round selections, Jones is far from a lock to crack the starting lineup in his rookie year. The competition between him and Garrett Bradbury is bound to be one of the most heated roster battles to keep an eye on in training camp. While the veteran will probably get the nod early on in the year, he will have an extremely short leash with Jones waiting in the wings. I think Jones will crack the starting lineup by October and hold his own when he gets there.

Prediction: 17 games, 11 starts, 2 sacks allowed

Sam Roush

May 8, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush (87) warms up during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Sam Roush isn't expected to have a major impact on the stat sheets in his rookie season. He is buried on a loaded depth chart that already features a solid starter in Cole Kmet and a budding superstar in Colston Loveland. With that said, his impact will come beyond the stat sheets.

The Bears ran 13 personnel on just over 8% of their offensive snaps last season. That was with Durham Smythe, who finished the year with only four catches for 25 yards, basically playing the role of a sixth offensive lineman. Roush, who is one of the best blocking TEs in this year's class, will be a significant enough upgrade in that role where three-TE sets could see a HEALTHY increase in usage. He also shouldn't have any issues drastically outperforming his predecessor in the receiving department.

Prediction: 360 snaps, 25 catches, 270 yards, 3 TDs

Zavion Thomas

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (81) passes the ball during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bears rookie wide receiver Zavion Thomas wasted no time in making his mark through OTAs and minicamp. He was one of the standouts on the offensive side of the ball, and his speed makes him dangerous whenever he gets the ball in his hands. Ben Johnson couldn't hold back his excitement when talking about the rook last week.

The Bears shocked the masses with their decision to draft Thomas in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. It might take some time for Thomas to overtake Kalif Raymond in the pecking order, but I think the selection will make a lot more sense when he does. Ben Johnson is going to put him in position to succeed early and often.

Prediction: 30 catches, 420 receiving yards, 35 attempts, 200 rushing yards, 3 receiving TDs, 30 attempts (KR), 880 yards, 1 Return TD

Malik Muhammad

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Malik Muhammad was one of the best remaining players on the board going into day three of the draft, and the Bears were smart to strike a deal to move up for him when they did. The cornerback position was one of the most underrated weaknesses for the Bears following the loss of Nahshon Wright this offseason.

The battle for the starting outside cornerback job opposite Jaylon Johnson will be another hotly contested battle during training camp. While Tyrique Stevenson will probably get the first crack at the starting job, his leash is going to be even shorter than Bradbury's. I think Muhammad will grab a starting job relatively early. He'll experience some bumps along the way, but should also make his fair share of plays for a fourth-round selection.

Prediction: 55 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 pass deflections (14 starts)

Keyshaun Elliott

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bears landed another potential steal with the selection of Keyshaun Elliott in the fifth round. Some thought that he could hear his name as early as late in the second round (on top of widely being considered a day two prospect).

A nuclear bomb went off in Chicago's linebacker room last season, and their depth was heavily tested as a result. While they believe they found something in D'Marco Jackson, whom they signed to a two-year extension this offseason, two of their other 'backers, T.J. Edwards and Noah Sewell, are question marks in the injury department as they recover from serious injuries suffered late last season. The potential of Elliott playing key snaps on the defensive side of the ball as a rookie isn't out of the realm of expectations, but he's all but guaranteed to be a core special teamer.

Prediction: 45 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection

Jordan van den Berg

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Bears appeased their fanbase by trading up for Georgia Tech defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg in the sixth round. The 24-year-old has much higher potential than a normal sixth-round pick, as he possesses a rare athletic profile for an interior defensive lineman.

With that said, he was passed over 212 times in the draft for a reason. JVDB is RAW, and he was reportedly struggling with his get-off at minicamp. It's safe to assume that he probably won't make an early impact, but he could carve out a key role in passing situations down the stretch once he gets his feet underneath him.

Prediction: 20 tackles (3 for loss), 2.5 sacks