Tom Brady's Opinion of Bears Can Go No Higher After Monday's Win

There are power rankings and then there are power rankings.



When the person doing the ranking is the GOAT, then it carries a little more weight. Fox announcer/Raiders part owner Tom Brady saw what he needed to see from the Bears in Monday night's win over Seattle and decided they could jump in his Fox power rankings past several teams he had them ranked behind last week, following their win over his former team, New England.



In fact, Brady moved the Bears all the way from fifth to No. 1 in the NFL after the win over Seattle. It definitely didn't hurt that the winner of seven Super Bowl rings just saw the Bears beat the teams playing for the rings given away to end last season.

"Last week, I asked if Chicago could go from No. 5 to No. 1 with a win in Seattle, and I'm a man of my word," Brady said, for Fox. "The Bears went into Seattle on Monday night and handled their business. D'Andre Swift scored three times, and when Seattle made it a one-score game late, Chicago answered.



Bears postgame thread



This is the best team in the league. Full stop. Best team in the league. Have elite QB play, best coach in the game, great OL play, weapons and now a game wrecker on defense,



Dog walked the champs in their own building. Put the league on notice. pic.twitter.com/Op0FaJsQk3 — Michael Gus (@MichaelGus57) November 3, 2026

And, oh yeah, Jeffery Simmons is anchoring the defense from now on. No big deal, right?"



The Bears probably deserve elite consideration as much as anyone considering the two wins back to back. However, those were last year's Super Bowl teams. If they had beaten the 49ers and Bills, it might carry a little more weight. Those are two of the hottest teams in the league and most power rankings have them at or near the top.



They'll get their chance against Buffalo on the road on Dec. 19.



The Bears are #1 in the Power Rankings on:



Tom Brady’s list.

Stephen A Smith’s list.

Rich Eisen’s list.

Colin Cowherd’s list.



Media loves us now. pic.twitter.com/8O5YWh8aTV — Die-Hard Chicago (@DieHard_Chicago) November 5, 2026

The Bears have caught everyone's attention but the real test for them yet is really not out of their conference or in the NFC. It's simply winning games in their division. At 0-2 this year and 2-6 for regular season in Ben Johnson's two seasons, it's an obstacle they need to overcome before someone should consider them the best team in the NFL.



They start playing divisional games again on Thanksgiving at Detroit against Ben Johnson's old team, the only one he hasn't beaten from the division in his two years.



Bears twitter.. Y’all steady crying for offensive weapons to BOLSTER the offense.. But riddle me this Tom Brady has won 6 Super Bowls with the Patriots & I bet you couldn’t name 1 starter @ WR from those Championship teams w/o google..& get this.. NONE OF THEM WERE PRO BOWLERS 😂 — Nestradaumus (@Nestradaumus1) May 24, 2022

Brady has the right attitude toward these power rankings he put out.



"Look, these are power rankings, not standings, and there's something about the vibe in Chicago that sold me on giving them the top spot," he said.



The vibe definitely represents something special is going on, but it would be even greater if they can get to the bye week 7-2 by beating surging Tampa Bay on Sunday at Soldier Field.



Tom Brady ranks the Chicago Bears No. 1 in his latest NFL Power Rankings 👀



“The Bears went into Seattle on Monday night and handled their business…There’s something about the vibe in Chicago that sold me on giving them the top spot.”



🎥: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/jMSZtfgVQK — Bearsszn (@bearszn) November 5, 2026

The one thing about the Bears' schedule for this year is no one can claim it's weak when they've beaten Philadelphia while Jalen Hurts was still playing and the Eagles were unbeaten at the time, and also the Super Bowl teams convincingly back to back.



Their only losses came without Caleb Williams starting once or finishing the other. The case for the Bears at No. 1 might actually have merit as a result. What's important is the rest of the season and the Bears play the toughest schedule in the league based on this year's records .585 per Tankathon.com.



If they get through a slate like that still where they are now in peoples' eyes, then they definitely can be considered a postseason favorite because they'll have been tested better than anyone.

I love how much Tom Brady loves the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams but it’s crazy how I’m still too nervous to have faith in my team because of the lifetime of letdown. — southside trash (@aciiidburnn) November 5, 2026

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