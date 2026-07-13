Top 26 Chicago Bears of 2026: Devin Bush Will Inject Much-Needed Athleticism to LB Room

The linebacker position wasn't a major position of need for Chicago entering this offseason. However, it became one after they cut Tremaine Edmunds a week before free agency started.

They were quick to address the void, signing linebacker Devin Bush to a three-year, $30 million deal only hours after the new league year opened. Landing the veteran linebacker was clearly one of their top priorities on the open market.

With the monetary commitment the Bears invested in him, it should come as no surprise that Bush came in at 13th place in our impact rankings for the 2026 NFL season. He will immediately step in and play a key role as a sideline-to-sideline threat for Chicago's defense.

Bush is one of the biggest bargain among all 'backers in the league

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) in the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's impressive that the Bears were able to land Bush for $10 million per year when Edmunds signed for $12 million per year (also over the next three years) the following day. In fact, it'd be fair to say that Chicago absolutely committed highway robbery in that regard.

His average annual value of $10 million is tied for 18th among all off-the-ball linebackers. Again, an absolute steal. Bush was easily one of the 10 best 'backers in the league last season, when he put up 125 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions (two of which he returned for TDs), 8 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles with the Browns.

The fact that he has yet to string together two seasons in a row of high-level play surely factored into how much interest he received on the open market. Still, that apprehension was baked into his price. Bush's impact last season would justify a price tag in the $14 to $16 million range. It'll look like a genius gamble on Chicago's part if the 27-year-old builds on his breakout 2025 campaign.

He should also be a much better scheme fit than Tremaine Edmunds

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't mean to beat a dead horse, but the fact that Bush came significantly cheaper than Edmunds makes little sense. Sure, there were concerns surrounding his consistency, but why weren't those concerns paramount with Edmunds, as well?

The former Bear lived up to his four-year, $72 million deal for a grand total of 10 games (the first 10 of the 2025 campaign) during his three-year stint in Chicago. He fell well below expectations for someone making that type of money over the other 37 games in which he donned the blue and orange. Edmunds was rock solid in coverage, but was often out of place (which was partially why Dennis Allen moved him outside last season) and failed to make much of an impact against the run.

The Bears wanted to get faster in free agency, and they clearly accomplished that goal with the signing of Bush. The 27-year-old ran one of the fastest 40-yard dash times (4.43 seconds) for a linebacker in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine in 2019, and he showed that he still has plenty of juice last season.

They also landed someone who is more technically sound against both the pass (which is saying a lot) and in the running game. Bush might have been snubbed from the Pro Bowl last season, but I don't think that'll be the case if he replicates the performance with many more eyes on him in Chicago this season.