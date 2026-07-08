Bold Predictions For Chicago Bears' Defense During 2026 NFL Season

On Tuesday, we made bold predictions about the Chicago Bears' offense going into the 2026 season. While their defensive ceiling might not be as high as it is on offense, they still have a few blue-chip pieces on that side.

Likewise, there are a few more significant storylines to keep an eye on with Chicago's defense this season. Will their $48 million man, Dayo Odeyingbo, be motivated enough to get more than one sack? Can Tyrique Stevenson finally establish some consistency opposite Jaylon Johnson? Can they replace the pieces they lost on that side of the ball this offseason?

While their defense is somewhat of an unknown, there are a few promising pieces who could raise their level of play this season. Let's make some bold predictions on how well they will live up to that billing.

Austin Booker has a 10-sack campaign

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Austin Booker (94) forces Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) to fumble in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Austin Booker is one of the Bears' most promising pieces along their front seven. He finished last season with 4.5 sacks over the final 10 games after returning from IR to begin the season, and the 23-year-old is still only scratching the surface of how good he can be. Booker is confidently the main reason they didn't feel urged to trade up for a quality edge rusher in the second round of this year's draft.

Much like he did going into last season, Booker has been training hard this offseason to add more mass to his frame. If he can get better against the run, then he can develop into an every-down player and true complement to Montez Sweat. I see that coming to fruition for Booker in 2026.

Booker is one of the biggest X-factors on Chicago's defense going into the season. With more opportunities to pin his ears back, I think he'll live up to the hype. He will have his breakout campaign and rack up 10 sacks off the edge.

The Bears' new safety duo will combine for ten interceptions

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) speaks during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' new-look defense will feature two new starters on the back end. While Dillon Thieneman and Coby Bryant have big shoes to fill via the departures of Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker, they have more than enough talent to get it done. In fact, you could make the case that they're a much better fit for Dennis Allen's defensive scheme than their predecessors were.

Allen has always preferred safeties who are interchangeable, as that can create confusion with defensive alignment and keep opposing offenses on their toes. That was never going to be possible with Chicago's former safety tandem, as Brisker has never been mistaken for Ed Reed, just as Byard has never been mistaken for Troy Polamalu. They had clearly defined strengths.

That won't be an issue with the Bears' new duo, as they both bring versatility to the position. They have experience lining up virtually everywhere in the secondary, and (most importantly) have very strong coverage skills and playmaking ability. I'm not sure either of them will replicate Byard's seven-interception campaign, but the rangy duo could combine for 10 of them when it's all said and done.

Devin Bush makes the first Pro Bowl of his career

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) reacts after Pittsburgh Steelers miss a field goal in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Devin Bush has had a roller coaster career thus far. He looked like a surefire superstar as a rookie before injuries took their toll over the next five years. However, he then bounced back and had a career-year with Cleveland in 2025.

Bush played all 17 games, finishing the year with 125 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions (two of which he returned for touchdowns), eight pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He played like a man possessed. The talent has always been there, but the consistency was sorely lacking. Bush seemed to put all the pieces together last year, though, and he was rewarded with a three-year, $30 million contract this offseason as a result.

If he can build on his breakout campaign, then Bush's contract will look like a MASSIVE bargain when it's in the books. I think he'll do just that in 2026, and, unlike last season (where he got egregiously snubbed), he will earn the first Pro Bowl nod of his career to show for it. The Bears will garner a lot of attention this season after one of the most improbable seasons in NFL history, and Bush will majorly benefit from the increased exposure.

The Bears finish in the top 3 in the league in takeaways again

Al Harris talks before his induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on Sept. 2, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Gpg Packershof Al Harris | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regression, regression, regression. Everyone thinks the Bears' defense is due for massive regression in the takeaway department in 2026. While I don't expect them to force 33 turnovers again, there's still reason to believe that they should be near the top of the league in the takeaway department.

For starters, the Bears got better (and A LOT faster) on defense this offseason. They also forced as many turnovers as they did without their two best cornerbacks for much of the season. The presence of both Jaylon Johnson and (maybe) Kyler Gordon should hopefully increase their efficiency and ability to hold up in the passing game.

Perhaps most importantly, Al Harris is also returning to coach the defensive backs. Defenses he's coached have finished in the top 10 in the league in interceptions on eight separate occasions, and they've finished among the top five in six of those years. The man knows how to emphasize ball production, and the Bears are extremely lucky to still have him after he was passed over for a few defensive coordinator jobs this offseason.