1 Prediction for Every Chicago Bears Defensive Position Group For 2026 Season

After having made one prediction for every Chicago Bears position group on offense for the 2026 season, we're moving on to the defense.

All offseason long, we've expressed no shortage of concerns for the defensive line, both on the interior and along the edge. So, no surprise, our predictions aren't too positive for those groups.

After having made one prediction for every Chicago Bears position group on offense for the 2026 season, we're moving on to the defense.

All offseason long, we've expressed no shortage of concerns for the defensive line, both on the interior and along the edge. So, no surprise, our predictions aren't too positive for those groups.

Interior defensive line

Chicago Bears defensive end Grady Jarrett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Bears finish with bottom-five run defense

The Bears had the sixth-worst run defense in the NFL last season and didn't make any significant changes on the interior of the defensive line.

Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter return for another season, and the Bears added Neville Gallimore, Kentavius Street and rookie Jordan van den Berg.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gallimore, Dexter, Jarrett and Street all finished with run defense grades south of 50 in 2025, and we have no clue what to expect from van den Berg.

At best, the Bears will finish with the same run defense ranking they had in 2025, but we could see this lackluster group leading Chicago to an even worse finish in 2026.

Edge Rushers

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Bears trade for EDGE at the deadline

The Bears are rolling the dice with a trio of Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner opposite Montez Sweat after not addressing the position via trade, free agency or the draft.

That's going to come back to bite Chicago, as the Bears won't get what they need out of Booker, Odeyingbo and Turner, a group that is loaded with question marks.

As a result, Chicago will finally pull the trigger on a significant move at the trade deadline to bolster the group ahead of the stretch run of the season.

Linebacker

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Devin Bush proves to be the steal of free agency.

On paper, not only did the Bears get cheaper at linebacker going from Tremaine Edmunds to Devin Bush, they also got better.

Edmunds' annual average was $18 million, and he was set to count for a cap hit of $17.9 million this season.

Bush, on the other hand, has an annual average of $10 million, which ranks 18th at his position, and will account for cap hits of $5.6 million, $12.6 million and $11.6 million the next three years.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bush ranked fourth among all linebackers in overall grade (87.6), eighth in run defense grade (87.3), fourth in coverage grade (80.4), and 30th in pass-rush grade (68.7).

In those same categories, Edmunds was ranked 34th, 17th, 49th and 60th. By the way, Edmunds is still making more than Bush at $12 million per.

We're predicting another fantastic season for Bush and his first Pro Bowl nod, which will cement him as the biggest steal of this offseason's free agency period.

Cornerback

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Jaylon Johnson gets first first-team All-Pro nod.

Jaylon Johnson's 2025 campaign was a total disaster. Not only did he miss most of the season due to injury, he simply wasn't effective when on the field.

But Johnson has come out very strong so far this offseason after standout showings during OTAs and minicamp and he looks like he's primed to return to elite form in 2026.

And we peg him to do exactly that. Johnson has secured two Pro Bowl nods and one second-team All-Pro during his career, but he will finally get his first first-team All-Pro selection this season.

Safety

Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Dillon Thieneman finishes top 3 in DROY voting

Dillon Thieneman is primed to have a big role in Chicago's defense in Year 1, with the first-round pick slated to start next to Coby Bryant.

And he has all the tools to make an impact right away with elite athleticism, playmaking ability, instincts and football IQ.

While he certainly won't be perfect, we'll see all of those things on full display in Year 1, and as a result the rookie will be among the leaders in the Defensive Rookie of the Year Voting.

We'd love to say he'll win the award, but the deck will be stacked big time. The last safety to win the award was former Chicago Bears safety Mark Carrier all the way back in 1990.