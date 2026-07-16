Top 26 Chicago Bears of 2026: Coby Bryant's $40M Contract Brings Pressure to Perform

New Chicago Bears safety Coby Bryant lands at No. 10 on our list of the top 26 players on the team for the 2026 season.

Bryant spent the first four years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2022.

The Cincinnati product became a full-time starter at free safety in 2024 and maintained that role in 2025 in what was a career year for him.

Bryant posted top-notch coverage stats, giving up a completion rate of 59% and a passer rating of 54.0, which cemented him as one of the better players at his position in the NFL.

That showing also resulted in Bryant earning a three-year, $40 million contract from the Bears in free agency.

Coby Bryant's 2026 role

The Bears decided to completely revamp their safeties room this offseason by letting Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker leave in free agency.

Bryant is obviously going to start at safety, but he is capable of wearing multiple hats. He can play either safety spot and has experience as a nickel cornerback, also.

Bryant is expected to be flanked by rookie Dillon Thieneman, the Bears' first-round pick who has enormous expectations before he even steps on the football field for a regular season game. In that sense, Bryant and Thieneman have something in common, as the former will have added pressure because of his contract.

Bryant's experience will be invaluable to Thieneman as he looks to navigate his first season in the NFL. The veteran has made it quite clear he's down to help any way he can.

“It’s going to be a long year for him, coming from the combine and all the meetings and everything. Taking care of his body and taking it one week at a time. Any questions, I’m always there for him," Bryant said of Thieneman.

Bryant isn't just aiming to help Thieneman, though. One of his goals in joining Chicago was being a leader for the entire team.

“I try not to use my past — what I did in Seattle — with these guys. The biggest thing I came here to do is be a leader and direct these guys and lead these guys and vice versa. I need to be led as well too," Bryant explained.

If Bryant can continue playing at the level he did in 2025 while also serving as a mentor to Thieneman and a leader overall, the Bears will have no doubt gotten their money's worth in Year 1 of his tenure in Chicago.