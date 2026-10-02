Tyson Bagent Hopes Honesty Proves Best Policy for Getting a Bears Start

Tyson Bagent hadn't played meaningful minutes in three years and when he did it was only five games with four starts.

As a result, deciding whether to reveal his concussion symptoms to the Bears wasn't the cut-and-dried decision some would expect, as they embarked upon preparations last week to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Bagent ultimately made the right choice, and after he healed the Bears must now make the right choice whether to start him or use Case Keenum again in place of injured Caleb Williams against the New York Jets.

Opportunities to play are so rare for a backup, it's easy to see how Bagent would be reluctant to talk about concussion symptoms after two big hits he absorbed at the end of the Vikings loss on Sept. 20.

"I had a lengthy conversation with my agent about it because, just like what you (reporters) said, I knew there was a great opportunity in front of me," Bagent said. "I've never had a concussion before, so I was really unsure of the symptoms. But after having conversations with him, obviously your brain is far more important than being able to play in a game, no matter how high-stakes the game is.



"So I think we made the right decision and I think because of that I was able to clear myself (of concussion protocol) a lot sooner than I would have been able to if I didn't say anything."



#Bears QB Tyson Bagent on missing MNF: “There’s a couple ways to think about it. Obviously, I would like everything that the football world can offer me. But then there’s also the part that I am from Shepherd University, so I have absolutely zero ego in this and nobody is a… pic.twitter.com/qgqAtbBlM9 — Mason Williams (@mvsonwilliams) October 1, 2026

And now with the opportunity to get that coveted start?



"I mean, once again, the situation I'm in is unbelievable to me, so nothing changes whether I'm in or not mindset-wise," Bagent said. "And I'm always gonna go in and try to execute each individual play to the best of my ability."



The Bears continued the QB mystery charade at Halas Hall on Thursday, acting like they don't know who will start against the Jets at the position between Bagent and Case Keenum. Keenum played Monday night as Bagent's and Williams' replacement and went 24-of-34 for 247 yards and two TDs.



In his limited NFL playing time, Bagent is 104-of-158 for 971 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions.

I am now hoping Caleb Williams plays in week 5 at Lambeau



I want zero part of a Case Keenum led offense pic.twitter.com/lPM4BCxdC7 — Matthew S. (@MatthewMKE98) September 29, 2026

Why he hesitated

The fact he hasn't had much playing time is part of the reason he might have been a bit hesitant after the concussion.

"There’s a couple ways to think about it," Bagent said. "Obviously I would like everything that the football world can offer me. But then there’s also the fact that I am from (Division II) Shepherd University.

"So I have absolutely zero ego in this. And nobody is a bigger cheerleader and fan of Case Keenum than I am. I think he’s the epitome of what I believe a quarterback is and is supposed to be. So it was fun to watch him play."



Tyson Bagent in the first half:



16/17, 208 passing yds, 2 TD, 0 INT, 156.0 passer rating



I got to chat with Tyson about his work ethic, his family and expectations for the 2026 Bears. Check it out ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AbKciw40KE — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) August 29, 2026

Make no mistake, though. Bagent wants to be the one playing Sunday against the Jets.

"Nobody is a bigger fan of Case Keenum than I am," Bagent said. "Yes, of course it goes without being said that I would love to be in a game, love to make an impact for the team, and love to make a difference when my number is called.

"However, my number wasn't called last week. It was easy for me to just ask Case and make sure he didn't need anything from me and be ready to go if anything were to have happened to him."

The question will be asked.



Do you go with a healthy Tyson Bagent next week or stick with Case Keenum? #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/Yp9vjFdwLf — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 29, 2026

Things have changed for Bagent since his last appearance. He's no longer a rookie, for one. He's had the opportunity to work in a good offense and under coach Ben Johnson. He understands better how to go through his progression and attack defenses.

"I think it’s all on the mental side," Bagent said. "I think when I was in in ’23 it was more just (looking for)1 to 2 to 3 to run. Now, being in a couple different systems and being in Ben’s system, if my number is called I feel comfortable to execute, recognize coverages and play a lot faster."



Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor expressed as much confidence in Bagent as they had in the 38-year-old Keenum last week.

Aaron Glenn is 4-16 as a head coach when he loses to the Bears back up QB next week. I can’t wait to see how this brain dead fan base spins it. — Brian C (@B_McStud) September 27, 2026

“He's a guy that we've never felt like you have to worry about his mindset," Taylor said. "He's one of the most locked in people I've ever been around. Whatever his role looks like, whatever the future for him looks like, you don't worry about any sort of mental lapse with him or any of those guys, honestly. It's been great to see from that standpoint in that room.”

The Bears expect there will be no difference in the productivity level if they do switch to Bagent this week. It might look different because Bagent is more mobile, but that's the extent of it.

“I think he operates the system at a high level," Taylor said. "I mean, he's an extremely intelligent person, extremely competitive person.

"You sense a little bit of him and Ben being kind of similar in the competitive edge that they both carry, but also just the intelligence they carry."

Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum? pic.twitter.com/wXortjZzdg — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) October 1, 2026

Who should get the call?

Bagent had the backup spot, Case Keenum played a game in his place. The Bears have a depth chart for a reason, though. They wouldn't replace Caleb Williams with a backup unless he was playing poorly. An injury isn't a reason.



The smart money would be on Bagent starting this week because he owned that backup spot ahead of Keenum before Monday's win. Johnson does plenty of things his way while coaching, but in the end you don't undercut your own personnel decisions because of one regular-season win in Week 3.

Also, the opponent matters. The Jets are more of a man-to-man team in pass coverage than zone, and Keenum just diced up a zone-heavy defense. Bagent's mobility can aid the offense against a man-to-man coverage team.

They could announce it Friday before practice or maybe even game time, but it would be a surprise if Bagent gets his first start since 2023.

.@DannyParkins is putting 7 chips on Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears to beat the Jets 👀



“I think it’s gonna be Tyson Bagent. And I think that Ben Johnson wins the game and on Monday is the favorite in Vegas for Coach of the Year.” pic.twitter.com/0IR7gMpclK — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 2, 2026