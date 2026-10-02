Will Bears Start Case Keenum or Tyson Bagent in Week 4? Adam Schefter Offers Prediction

With Caleb Williams not practicing over the first two days of the week, it appears the Chicago Bears will once again be starting a backup quarterback against the New York Jets in Week 4

But who that will be between Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent is unknown, although that decision could officially come down as soon as Friday, when head coach Ben Johnson addresses the media.

On one hand, Keenum is the logical choice after played at a high level in Week 3 and helped the Bears shock the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, Bagent is officially the Bears' No. 2 quarterback and the only reason he didn't start last week is because he didn't have enough time to prepare because he was in the concussion protocol.

Adam Schefter makes Bears starting QB decision

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) looks to pass the ball during the second half agfaiunst the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Adam Schefter has weighed in on the situation on his podcast and believes the Bears are going to start Bagent.

"Here's why I think it's going to be Bagent and, again, they are keeping it secret, they're keeping it close to the vest. I could be totally wrong by the time somebody listens to this," he said.

"No. 1, they think Bagent is one of the top backups, if not the top backup in the league. Good enough to start for some of the 32 teams in the league. No. 2, he is their two. No. 3, they are paying him like the backup quarterback," Schefter added.

"And, No. 4, you're not counting on that type of performance from Case Keenum every single week. And, for as well as Case Keenum played, wait until you see Tyson Bagent. I think he's very good and this may be his own little audition for a starting job somewhere."

No lies detected from Schefter

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) runs onto the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only do the Bears think Bagent is a very good backup, but head coach Ben Johnson has said he thinks his backup signal-caller is one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the NFL.

"I'm of the mind the mindset he's probably one of the best 32 (QBs) in the NFL," Johnson said back in February when trade rumors swirled around Bagent.

We also know, as Schefter mentioned, that the Bears extended the 26-year-old on a two-year, $10 million contract to cement him as the team's QB2 last year.

Even after Keenum's electric performance on Monday night, Johnson strongly hinted that the team could turn to Bagent against the Jets.

"We'll have a discussion as a coaching staff and we'll see where we need to go from here," Johnson said. "But I said it last week and I'll say it again: There was a reason why Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback."

When putting it all together, don't be surprised if it's Bagent, not Keenum, under center for Chicago in Week 4 in a move that will certainly be second-guessed if it doesn't pan out.