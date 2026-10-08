Tyson Bagent Tries Proving He Can Win in Toughest Bears Road Venue

The big question facing the Bears this week is not whether the Green Bay Packers still have dominance in this series. They answered this with two wins last year.

It's not whether Tyson Bagent can win in the NFL as starter or Ben Johnson can win coaching a backup quarterback.

The real question does involve Bagent, though. It's whether he can win as a starter on the road, and specifically at Lambeau Field. Bagent has started two road games, both against solid teams, and the Bears lost at New Orleans and at Los Angeles to the Chargers in 2023.

Bagent said he rarely differentiates between opponents, although he understands the significance of going to Green Bay.

"I mean personally, I've always treated each game the same," Bagent said. "Life or death, hair on fire, just trying to execute to the best of my ability. Hopefully, everybody else feels the same."

Bagent knows the pitfalls even if his road experience is limited in the NFL and facing raucous crowds on the road in college wasn't really a thing. After all, he played at Division II Shepherd University. The noise will be the issue.

I’m shocked they named the starter this early, Mike Tyson Bagent ain’t afraid of no Packer — Jake Fahey (@JF58_) October 5, 2026

"Obviously, we are working the silent cadence in practice but it's just that much more important to communicate well, communicate loud, to be loud when we are under center giving verbal cadence and to be queued in, all hands on deck when we are in the gun on the silent cadence as well," he said.

Bagent has a 3-2 record as starter but Lambeau Field is anything but a good place or Bears QBs over the years, and it's much the same for backups. They haven't had a backup QB start and win on the road since Nick Foles beat Seattle 25-24 late in the 2021 season under coach Matt Nagy. They haven't had any backup QB win a start at Green Bay since 2013, when Josh McCown started and Shea McClellin knocked Aaron Rodgers out of the game after two passes. It resulted in the Packers also using a backup, Seneca Wallace, in a 27-20 Bears triump.

“To say that this is just like any game just wouldn’t be true. This is one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports.”



I asked Tyson Bagent about starting against the Packers this week: pic.twitter.com/8pwlcRSp1X — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) October 7, 2026

The only Bears win in Green Bay since 2017 was the 2024 season finale with Caleb Williams at QB.

NFL backup quarterbacks last year had only 31-78 record in starts in the NFL (.284) and in road games were 14-42 (.250). The previous year the record was very similar, but this year so far it has been quite different. There have been 11 starts by backups and they have won seven of them, including the two by the Bears the last two games.

Bagent and Green Bay

The importance of going to play in Green Bay is not lost on Bagent, even if it seems Ben Johnson has chosen to downplay the rhetoric in the rivalry this year.

If the Packers lose to Tyson Bagent this week Matt LaFleur better start packing his bags. Noo way he survives that #NFL — Alex Leak (@freakaleak1209) October 7, 2026

"Yeah I think you go into each week the exact same as Wednesday, Thursday, Friday getting the exact plan down, being locked in, taking it extremely serious but to say this is just like any game just wouldn't be true," Bagent said. "This is one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports. It's easy for the fans to get up for, easy for us to get up for so it will certainly be a different feel out there.

"That's why it's so important that we put in the amount of work that we need to this week, get acclimated in a smart way but also in a hurry so we can have our best foot forward going into this weekend."

He does have some experience at Lambeau but it is on the sidelines.

There’s absolutely no way we lose to “Tyson Bagent” this week https://t.co/F1TkI4UFYo — Dennis-Sutton SZN (@DennisSuttonSZN) October 5, 2026

"Yeah, my experience has been cold, when we have been there," he said. "We have played late in the season since I've been here.

"It will be pretty warm on Sunday, so I'm sure the weather will feel a lot different."

It's likely to be plenty hot for a backup quarterback trying to win a start against the Bears' biggest rival in a place where all the fans will very well remember the cheese grater hats and the blown games last season when the Packers might have been the ones playing into the divisional playoffs.



This is how fans get mislead by stats. This in NO WAY represents route distance. Watching the film it's clear that Bagent had similar route distances as Caleb and Case DID NOT.



The difference between Caleb and Bagent is how quickly and on time Bagent was getting to his check… — J2Kdesigns (@J2Kdesigns) October 7, 2026